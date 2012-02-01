Feb 1 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,660.0 81,275.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 168 365 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,300.0 57,301.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 109 240 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,360.0 23,974.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 59 125 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 12,950.00 8.24 8.79%, 2021 10,250.00 8.14 7.83%, 2018 1,600.00 8.19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.425%, NBRD 2015 3,000.00 9.33 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 900.00 9.19 7.60%, RECL 2013 750.00 9.63 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 2 150.00 99.6871 99.6871 99.6871 99.6871 9.6595 9.25%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 98.5973 98.5973 98.5973 98.5973 9.5987 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.5410 99.5410 99.5410 99.5410 9.5992 9.60%, HDFC 2016* 4 650.00 99.9115 99.9007 99.9115 99.9098 9.5940 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.4084 100.4084 100.4084 100.4084 9.5987 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 60.00 99.9328 99.9328 99.9328 99.9328 9.6271 10.10%,INHOT 2021* 2 400.00 102.0181 102.0181 102.0181 102.0181 9.7491 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 150.00 100.1447 100.1447 100.1447 100.1447 9.7193 Total 13 1810.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012B* 1 350.00 114.3779 114.3779 114.3779 114.3779 9.9426 Total 1 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 3 1050.00 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 8.0975 7.59%, 2016 2 650.00 97.8500 97.8500 97.8500 97.8500 8.2009 8.07%, 2017 1 100.00 99.4725 99.4725 99.4725 99.4725 8.2000 7.83%, 2018 5 1600.00 98.2700 98.1500 98.2500 98.2469 8.1928 8.19%, 2020 2 150.00 100.1200 100.1000 100.1200 100.1067 8.1703 7.80%, 2021 1 200.00 97.0800 97.0800 97.0800 97.0800 8.2566 8.79%, 2021 39 10250.00 104.5300 104.2500 104.3700 104.3237 8.1366 9.15%, 2024 51 12950.00 107.3000 106.9500 107.0000 107.0856 8.2402 8.97%, 2030 2 350.00 104.3000 104.2500 104.3000 104.2857 8.5074 8.30%, 2040 1 150.00 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 8.4958 Total 107 27450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 100.00 100.4796 100.4796 100.4796 100.4796 9.3967 9.65%, NBRD 2014A* 1 400.00 99.8883 99.8883 99.8883 99.8883 9.6856 9.425%, NBRD 2015* 2 3000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3288 Total 4 3500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.89%, PFC 2012* 1 350.00 98.7453 98.7453 98.7453 98.7453 9.8876 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9047 99.9047 99.9047 99.9047 9.5694 9.70%, PFC 2018* 7 450.00 102.0279 101.9266 101.9266 101.9878 9.2771 9.36%, PFC 2021* 12 700.00 100.7771 100.4057 100.7771 100.6090 9.2350 9.61%, PFC 2021* 3 300.00 102.2406 102.0231 102.2406 102.0956 9.2408 9.35%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 101.8864 101.8864 101.8864 101.8864 9.0987 9.35%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 102.4328 102.4328 102.4328 102.4328 9.0487 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 750.00 98.1634 98.1634 98.1634 98.1634 9.6294 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 101.7465 101.7465 101.7465 101.7465 9.1713 9.75%, RECL 2021* 13 900.00 103.4545 103.1320 103.3567 103.3768 9.1910 Total 41 3700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 10, 2012 1 500.00 99.8075 99.8075 99.8075 99.8075 8.7998 Total 1 500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 1 350.00 92.3966 92.3966 92.3966 92.3966 8.3900 Total 1 350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com