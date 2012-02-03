Feb 3 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,217.5 162,363.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 152 652 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,617.5 124,278.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 112 457 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,600.0 38,082.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 193 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 11,800.00 8.12 9.15%, 2024 7,550.00 8.24 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 10, 2012 3,900.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.735%, LICH 2014 1,150.00 9.22 9.80%, HDFC 2012A 500.00 10.06 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 650.00 9.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2012A* 1 500.00 99.9029 99.9029 99.9029 99.9029 10.0622 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8700 99.8700 99.8700 99.8700 9.6467 10.25%, HDFC 2017B 1 50.00 102.3842 102.3842 102.3842 102.3842 9.6140 8.20%, LICH 2012A* 1 250.00 98.8400 98.8400 98.8400 98.8400 10.0549 9.735%, LICH 2014* 1 1150.00 100.1125 100.1125 100.1125 100.1125 9.2221 9.80%, LICH 2015* 4 300.00 100.1927 100.1156 100.1892 100.1787 9.7043 9.56%, LICH 2017A* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.5450 8.40%, SUNF 2012A* 1 100.00 98.5952 98.5952 98.5952 98.5952 10.2228 Total 11 3100.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 3 3750.00 93.9500 93.9500 93.9500 93.9500 9.7925 Total 3 3750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 50.00 97.3300 97.3300 97.3300 97.3300 8.0894 7.83%, 2018 7 1700.00 98.3500 98.1800 98.1800 98.2976 8.1826 8.19%, 2020 2 500.00 100.2400 100.1200 100.2400 100.1800 8.1574 8.79%, 2021 46 11800.00 104.6000 104.0400 104.0400 104.4547 8.1169 9.15%, 2024 39 7550.00 107.2300 106.7200 106.7700 107.1098 8.2368 8.97%, 2030 7 550.00 104.4100 104.3600 104.3600 104.3836 8.4971 Total 102 22150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, EXIM 2013* 1 50.00 98.7125 98.7125 98.7125 98.7125 8.8079 9.38%, EXIM 2021* 1 50.00 102.1176 102.1176 102.1176 102.1176 9.0186 7.65%, IDFC 2012* 1 250.00 99.8325 99.8325 99.8325 99.8325 10.4875 9.60%, IDFC 2012* 1 450.00 99.6200 99.6200 99.6200 99.6200 10.0889 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 100.0633 100.0633 100.0633 100.0633 9.5499 9.65%, NBRD 2014E* 1 250.00 99.8300 99.8300 99.8300 99.8300 9.6905 9.425%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 9.3185 7.04%, NHB 2013* 1 100.00 97.9171 97.9171 97.9171 97.9171 8.7787 7.55%, NHB 2013* 1 100.00 97.2824 97.2824 97.2824 97.2824 9.5906 9.40%, NHB 2015* 3 300.00 100.1213 100.0966 100.1213 100.1131 9.3325 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 500.00 99.9002 99.9002 99.9002 99.9002 9.5282 Total 13 2400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 150.00 98.6249 98.6249 98.6249 98.6249 10.0001 7.15%, IOC 2012* 1 250.00 98.9162 98.9162 98.9162 98.9162 11.4487 9.80%, PFC 2012A* 1 50.00 99.7565 99.7565 99.7565 99.7565 9.9866 7.00%, RECL 2012* 1 250.00 98.9392 98.9392 98.9392 98.9392 10.2181 7.15%, RECL 2012* 1 250.00 98.5107 98.5107 98.5107 98.5107 10.1496 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 250.00 98.6622 98.6622 98.6622 98.6622 9.9050 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 98.1600 98.1600 98.1600 98.1600 9.6563 9.75%, RECL 2021* 9 650.00 103.5128 103.3198 103.5128 103.4237 9.1828 Total 16 2100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.65%, GUJ 2021 1 17.50 100.6300 100.6300 100.6300 100.6300 8.5500 Total 1 17.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2012 1 150.00 98.0952 98.0952 98.0952 98.0952 8.7500 Total 1 150.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 16, 2012 1 2500.00 99.0895 99.0895 99.0895 99.0895 8.5996 Total 1 2500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 10, 2012 1 3900.00 99.9058 99.9058 99.9058 99.9058 8.6039 Jan 11, 2013 1 2400.00 92.7432 92.7432 92.7432 92.7432 8.4000 May 18, 2012 1 250.00 97.6025 97.6025 97.6025 97.6025 8.7900 Mar 23, 2012 1 1500.00 98.9278 98.9278 98.9278 98.9278 8.5999 Total 4 8050.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com