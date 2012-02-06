Feb 6 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,010.0 23,010.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 79 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,050.0 13,050.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,960.0 9,960.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 7,950.00 8.17 9.15%, 2024 1,800.00 8.28 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- 91D Feb 10, 2012 1,250.00 8.78 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.74%, LICH 2014 1,500.00 9.22 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, NBRD 2015A 1,500.00 9.35 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.95%, HDFC 2012B 1,000.00 10.67 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 1 400.00 99.5569 99.5569 99.5569 99.5569 10.4304 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 750.00 99.8612 99.8612 99.8612 99.8612 9.9782 9.95%, HDFC 2012B* 1 1000.00 99.6098 99.6098 99.6098 99.6098 10.6669 7.25%, LICH 2012* 1 900.00 98.8212 98.8212 98.8212 98.8212 10.6414 7.25%, LICH 2012A* 1 250.00 98.6726 98.6726 98.6726 98.6726 10.5919 9.74%, LICH 2014* 1 1500.00 100.1088 100.1088 100.1088 100.1088 9.2202 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.1780 100.1780 100.1780 100.1780 9.7032 Total 7 4850.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 107.6944 107.6944 107.6944 107.6944 9.3514 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 300.00 98.2000 98.0700 98.0700 98.0917 8.2264 8.79%, 2021 28 7950.00 104.1800 104.0500 104.0800 104.1204 8.1658 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 8.3000 9.15%, 2024 10 1800.00 106.9000 106.6900 106.7500 106.7819 8.2768 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.9500 102.9500 102.9500 102.9500 8.5533 Total 42 10200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.43%, NBRD 2015* 2 600.00 100.0000 99.9293 100.0000 99.9882 9.3306 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 1500.00 100.0276 100.0276 100.0276 100.0276 9.3494 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 60.00 99.9070 99.9070 99.9070 99.9070 9.5251 Total 4 2160.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 250.00 98.5196 98.5196 98.5196 98.5196 10.2654 7.15%, IOC 2012* 2 300.00 98.9239 98.9162 98.9239 98.9201 11.4541 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 500.00 99.7915 99.7915 99.7915 99.7915 9.2614 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 200.00 100.1156 100.1156 100.1156 100.1156 9.5484 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 100.00 100.0241 100.0241 100.0241 100.0241 9.5193 7.95%, PFC 2016* 2 500.00 95.2921 95.2921 95.2921 95.2921 9.3895 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.9959 101.9959 101.9959 101.9959 9.2742 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.7766 100.7766 100.7766 100.7766 9.2079 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 50.00 100.0294 100.0294 100.0294 100.0294 9.2202 9.25%, PGC 2017B* 1 50.00 100.0473 100.0473 100.0473 100.0473 9.2202 9.25%, PGC 2018B* 1 50.00 100.0636 100.0636 100.0636 100.0636 9.2202 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 350.00 98.6812 98.6812 98.6812 98.6812 9.8740 9.48%, RECL 2021* 2 150.00 101.6192 101.6192 101.6192 101.6192 9.1913 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 100.00 103.3829 103.3198 103.3829 103.3514 9.1940 Total 19 2700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 1 500.00 97.7864 97.7864 97.7864 97.7864 8.7899 Total 1 500.00 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 04, 2012 2 1100.00 97.9524 97.9524 97.9524 97.9524 8.7701 Feb 10, 2012 3 1250.00 99.9282 99.9277 99.9277 99.9279 8.7785 Total 5 2350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 