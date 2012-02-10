Feb 10 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,294.7 127,358.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 93 437 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,099.7 92,649.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 59 270 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,195.0 34,708.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 166 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 6,600.00 8.23 9.15%, 2024 4,400.00 8.33 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 11,750.00 8.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NHB 2015 3,300.00 9.64 9.65%, NBRD 2014B 600.00 9.63 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, PFC 2013 500.00 9.95 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.50%, IIF 2015* 1 225.00 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 10.2572 10.09%, MRF 2020* 1 50.00 103.4344 103.4344 103.4344 103.4344 9.4465 6.45%, RIL 2012* 2 400.00 97.4706 97.4706 97.4706 97.4706 9.6125 8.40%, SUNF 2012* 2 250.00 98.5354 98.5354 98.5354 98.5354 10.3973 Total 6 925.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 1 50.00 107.3471 107.3471 107.3471 107.3471 9.4707 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 2 299.70 95.4800 95.4423 95.4423 95.4485 8.2483 7.59%, 2016 1 500.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 8.2490 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 97.7800 97.7800 97.7800 97.7800 8.2938 8.79%, 2021 28 6600.00 103.9100 103.4400 103.9100 103.6460 8.2350 9.15%, 2024 15 4400.00 106.7000 106.1200 106.7000 106.3172 8.3333 8.28%, 2032 1 250.00 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 8.5428 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 8.5851 Total 49 12249.70 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015A* 1 150.00 97.5040 97.5040 97.5040 97.5040 9.2474 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 250.00 100.5935 100.5935 100.5935 100.5935 8.8742 9.72%, IDFC 2013* 1 400.00 100.0490 100.0490 100.0490 100.0490 9.6468 9.65%, NBRD 2014B* 1 600.00 99.9023 99.9023 99.9023 99.9023 9.6345 9.65%, NHB 2015* 2 3300.00 100.0300 100.0000 100.0300 100.0091 9.6396 Total 6 4700.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019 1 30.00 55.1964 55.1964 55.1964 55.1964 8.8061 0.00%, NHB 2018* 1 100.00 59.9000 59.9000 59.9000 59.9000 7.5963 0.00%, NHB 2019* 1 100.00 54.6545 54.6545 54.6545 54.6545 8.6432 Total 3 230.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 200.00 97.7420 97.7420 97.7420 97.7420 9.7829 9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 100.00 100.2049 100.2049 100.2049 100.2049 8.9598 9.40%, PFC 2013* 2 500.00 99.7315 99.6964 99.7315 99.7140 9.6126 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.0172 100.0172 100.0172 100.0172 9.5191 9.46%, PFC 2026* 1 100.00 101.3251 101.3251 101.3251 101.3251 9.2682 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 190.00 98.2315 98.2315 98.2315 98.2315 9.6056 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 300.00 100.1828 100.1828 100.1828 100.1828 9.2885 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 100.4244 100.4244 100.4244 100.4244 9.2882 9.48%, RECL 2021* 2 350.00 101.5549 101.2000 101.5549 101.3014 9.2421 9.75%, RECL 2021* 6 450.00 103.3118 103.3118 103.3118 103.3118 9.1989 Total 18 2290.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.71%, AP 2022 2 100.00 100.2612 100.2600 100.2612 100.2606 8.6701 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 16, 2012 2 2000.00 99.9257 99.9257 99.9257 99.9257 9.0466 Total 2 2000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 6 11750.00 92.2476 92.2409 92.2476 92.2442 8.5010 Total 6 11750.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 