Feb 14 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,540.0 45,355.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 175 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,840.0 31,190.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 130 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,700.0 14,165.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 45 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 4,750.00 8.18 9.15%, 2024 4,100.00 8.27 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1,350.00 8.43 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, SIDB 2015 1,500.00 9.60 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014 900.00 9.52 9.70%, RECL 2012 750.00 10.47 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 100.0332 100.0332 100.0332 100.0332 9.4179 7.55%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 98.8584 98.8584 98.8584 98.8584 10.9942 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 300.00 100.0328 100.0328 100.0328 100.0328 9.7589 Total 3 650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 1 250.00 107.3693 107.3693 107.3693 107.3693 9.4946 0.00%, HDFC 2017B* 1 500.00 100.6800 100.6800 100.6800 100.6800 9.2516 Total 2 750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 12.60%, 2018 1 250.00 121.5600 121.5600 121.5600 121.5600 8.3600 7.83%, 2018 1 250.00 98.0550 98.0550 98.0550 98.0550 8.2356 8.19%, 2020 3 1000.00 99.7700 99.7400 99.7400 99.7475 8.2321 8.79%, 2021 23 4750.00 104.0850 103.8925 104.0400 103.9907 8.1839 9.15%, 2024 23 4100.00 106.9550 106.7000 106.8450 106.8351 8.2694 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 8.5124 8.97%, 2030 3 350.00 103.7000 103.6000 103.6600 103.6314 8.5753 Total 55 10750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.72%, IDFC 2013* 1 100.00 100.0456 100.0456 100.0456 100.0456 9.6466 9.65%, NHB 2015* 1 200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.6418 9.60%, SIDB 2015* 2 1500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.5959 Total 4 1800.00 Public Sector Unit Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 1.79%, PFC 2019* 2 500.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 6.3021 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, PFC 2013* 1 150.00 99.6569 99.6569 99.6569 99.6569 9.6742 9.63%, PFC 2014* 4 900.00 100.1811 100.1802 100.1802 100.1807 9.5182 9.45%, PFC 2026* 2 100.00 101.0131 101.0131 101.0131 101.0131 9.2985 9.25%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 101.0899 101.0899 101.0899 101.0899 9.0996 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 750.00 99.6697 99.6697 99.6697 99.6697 10.4671 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 101.6791 101.6791 101.6791 101.6791 9.1812 Total 10 2000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.73%, HP 2022 2 40.00 100.4911 100.4911 100.4911 100.4911 8.6550 8.71%, TN 2022 1 100.00 100.3262 100.3262 100.3262 100.3262 8.6600 Total 3 140.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 2 1000.00 97.9619 97.9619 97.9619 97.9619 8.8300 Feb 17, 2012 1 100.00 99.9502 99.9502 99.9502 99.9502 9.0930 Total 3 1100.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 3 1350.00 92.3484 92.3266 92.3266 92.3395 8.4347 Jan 11, 2013 1 500.00 92.8885 92.8885 92.8885 92.8885 8.4424 Total 4 1850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 