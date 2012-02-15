Feb 15 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,495.0 67,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 264 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,450.0 44,640.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 191 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,045.0 23,210.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 4,850.00 8.25 8.79%, 2021 3,150.00 8.18 7.40%, 2012 1,500.00 8.87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012B 1,100.00 10.22 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NHB 2015 1,000.00 9.63 9.44%, EXIM 2014 1,000.00 9.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.5759 99.5759 99.5759 99.5759 9.7188 7.55%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 98.8734 98.8734 98.8734 98.8734 10.9487 Total 2 500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012B* 1 1100.00 114.9428 114.9428 114.9428 114.9428 10.2230 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 2 600.00 110.5342 110.4510 110.5342 110.4926 9.4839 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 1 250.00 107.4495 107.4495 107.4495 107.4495 9.4756 0.00%, HDFC 2013B* 1 200.00 106.6644 106.6644 106.6644 106.6644 9.4755 0.00%, HDFC 2017B* 2 900.00 100.7046 100.7046 100.7046 100.7046 9.2517 Total 7 3050.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 8.76%2020 (RESET)* 1 700.00 94.0500 94.0500 94.0500 94.0500 9.7765 Total 1 700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 3 1500.00 99.6800 99.6800 99.6800 99.6800 8.8676 7.17%, 2015 1 250.00 97.1400 97.1400 97.1400 97.1400 8.1638 7.59%, 2016 2 500.00 97.7200 97.7200 97.7200 97.7200 8.2448 7.83%, 2018 5 850.00 97.9900 97.9550 97.9550 97.9735 8.2533 8.19%, 2020 3 550.00 99.8500 99.8300 99.8500 99.8409 8.2157 8.79%, 2021 19 3150.00 104.0900 103.9700 103.9900 104.0403 8.1764 9.15%, 2024 23 4850.00 107.1000 106.9100 106.9100 106.9979 8.2493 8.97%, 2030 2 200.00 103.9100 103.8800 103.8800 103.8950 8.5476 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 8.5667 Total 59 11950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2014* 1 250.00 99.5586 99.5586 99.5586 99.5586 9.5608 9.44%, EXIM 2014* 1 1000.00 99.8205 99.8205 99.8205 99.8205 9.4864 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 250.00 100.4439 100.4439 100.4439 100.4439 8.9029 9.72%, IDFC 2013* 1 100.00 100.0584 100.0584 100.0584 100.0584 9.6365 9.43%, NBRD 2015* 1 400.00 99.9489 99.9489 99.9489 99.9489 9.3414 6.75%, NHB 2012A* 1 150.00 97.7163 97.7163 97.7163 97.7163 9.6198 9.65%, NHB 2015* 1 1000.00 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 9.6293 9.60%, SIDB 2015* 1 500.00 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 9.6069 Total 8 3650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2012* 1 150.00 99.8620 99.8620 99.8620 99.8620 10.5180 9.40%, PFC 2013* 1 100.00 99.6802 99.6802 99.6802 99.6802 9.6542 9.63%, PFC 2014* 4 445.00 100.1802 100.1783 100.1783 100.1793 9.5181 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 450.00 102.0528 102.0528 102.0528 102.0528 9.2473 9.47%, PGC 2012* 1 100.00 99.8603 99.8603 99.8603 99.8603 10.0613 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 50.00 98.6627 98.6627 98.6627 98.6627 9.9905 7.60%, RECL 2013* 2 550.00 98.2455 98.2455 98.2455 98.2455 9.6079 Total 11 1845.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 800.00 92.3828 92.3828 92.3828 92.3828 8.4300 Total 1 800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 