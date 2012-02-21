Feb 21 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,735.0 24,735.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 81 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,935.0 18,935.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,800.0 5,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 13,450.00 8.17 9.15%, 2024 1,300.00 8.28 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 2,100.00 8.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, RECL 2017 1,200.00 9.32 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, EXIM 2014 1,000.00 9.47 9.545%,SIDB 2015 750.00 9.44 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 102.5565 102.5565 102.5565 102.5565 9.4493 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 100.00 100.7910 100.7910 100.7910 100.7910 9.3896 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 100.00 96.7200 96.7200 96.7200 96.7200 8.2814 8.79%, 2021 39 13450.00 104.1200 103.9100 104.1000 104.0530 8.1740 9.15%, 2024 5 1300.00 106.7950 106.6600 106.6600 106.7379 8.2806 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 98.0800 98.0800 98.0800 98.0800 8.5033 8.83%, 2041 2 117.00 102.7000 102.7000 102.7000 102.7000 8.5758 Total 48 15017.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, EXIM 2014* 1 1000.00 99.8530 99.8530 99.8530 99.8530 9.4717 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 450.00 97.5650 97.5650 97.5650 97.5650 9.2464 8.45%, EXIM 2015A* 1 150.00 97.5140 97.5140 97.5140 97.5140 9.2472 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 100.00 100.4419 100.4419 100.4419 100.4419 8.9028 9.48%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 99.6668 99.6668 99.6668 99.6668 9.6426 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 2 150.00 100.0993 100.0721 100.0993 100.0812 9.3865 9.545%, SIDB 2015* 1 750.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.4385 Total 8 2850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 1 450.00 99.2911 99.2911 99.2911 99.2911 9.5864 10.90%, PFC 2013* 1 50.00 101.5026 101.5026 101.5026 101.5026 9.6382 9.40%, PFC 2013* 1 600.00 99.6942 99.6942 99.6942 99.6942 9.6464 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.4347 99.4347 99.4347 99.4347 9.2564 8.84%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 98.5634 98.5634 98.5634 98.5634 9.2533 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 101.5885 101.5885 101.5885 101.5885 9.5788 8.45%, RECL 2015* 1 100.00 97.5618 97.5618 97.5618 97.5618 9.4114 9.28%, RECL 2017* 4 1200.00 99.7975 99.7725 99.7725 99.7871 9.3226 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 150.00 103.2710 103.2699 103.2699 103.2706 9.2038 Total 13 2750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.71%, TN 2022 1 18.00 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 8.6801 Total 1 18.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 1 750.00 99.7788 99.7788 99.7788 99.7788 8.9908 May 18, 2012 3 400.00 97.9461 97.9393 97.9393 97.9402 8.9262 Total 4 1150.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 2 550.00 99.7788 99.7788 99.7788 99.7788 8.9908 Total 2 550.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 1 100.00 93.3039 93.3039 93.3039 93.3039 8.4499 Nov 30, 2012 2 2100.00 93.8036 93.8036 93.8036 93.8036 8.5500 Total 3 2200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com