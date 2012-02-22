Feb 22 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,805.0 43,540.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 98 179 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,128.0 31,063.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 106 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,677.0 12,477.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 4,850.00 8.22 9.15%, 2024 2,600.00 8.32 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 2,980.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, RECL 2017 2,050.00 9.32 9.63%, PFC 2014 1,040.00 9.52 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013A 450.00 9.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.40%, IDBI 2026 1 2.00 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 9.2443 Total 1 2.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2012* 1 350.00 99.5345 99.5345 99.5345 99.5345 11.3018 9.45%, HDFC 2021* 2 100.00 99.9724 99.9724 99.9724 99.9724 9.4278 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 102.5715 102.5715 102.5715 102.5715 9.4469 7.60%, LICH 2012* 1 50.00 99.4161 99.4161 99.4161 99.4161 10.8295 7.76%, LICH 2012* 1 100.00 98.2087 98.2087 98.2087 98.2087 10.3634 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 50.00 99.2625 99.2625 99.2625 99.2625 10.2779 9.75%, LICH 2017 1 35.00 100.9773 100.9773 100.9773 100.9773 9.4769 Total 8 785.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 4 450.00 107.5859 107.5751 107.5814 107.5791 9.4989 Total 4 450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 100.00 96.5700 96.5700 96.5700 96.5700 8.3189 7.99%, 2017 1 100.00 98.5500 98.5500 98.5500 98.5500 8.3265 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 99.5450 99.5450 99.5450 99.5450 8.2672 8.79%, 2021 17 4850.00 103.8600 103.6700 103.7100 103.7372 8.2205 9.15%, 2024 11 2600.00 106.5500 106.3500 106.3900 106.4460 8.3165 8.28%, 2027 4 350.00 98.0000 97.9500 97.9800 97.9614 8.5174 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 8.5783 8.83%, 2041 5 153.00 102.8000 102.5400 102.7000 102.5598 8.5885 Total 41 8453.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, EXIM 2021* 1 50.00 100.4824 100.4824 100.4824 100.4824 9.0561 9.20%, NBRD 2012* 1 50.00 99.4617 99.4617 99.4617 99.4617 10.0968 9.65%, NBRD 2014B* 1 50.00 99.9349 99.9349 99.9349 99.9349 9.6199 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 100.0711 100.0711 100.0711 100.0711 9.3898 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 99.8279 99.8279 99.8279 99.8279 9.2097 7.55%, NHB 2013* 1 50.00 97.3614 97.3614 97.3614 97.3614 9.5896 8.19%, SIDB 2013* 1 50.00 99.8098 99.8098 99.8098 99.8098 8.2523 Total 7 350.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NHB 2015* 2 200.00 76.2424 76.2324 76.2324 76.2399 9.3289 Total 2 200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014* 5 1040.00 100.1728 100.1728 100.1728 100.1728 9.5179 9.64%, PFC 2014* 3 400.00 100.1331 100.1331 100.1331 100.1331 9.5116 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.0686 100.0686 100.0686 100.0686 9.4938 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.9003 101.9003 101.9003 101.9003 9.2890 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 200.00 101.8366 101.8366 101.8366 101.8366 9.2822 9.25%, PGC 2015B* 2 150.00 99.8934 99.8934 99.8934 99.8934 9.2587 9.35%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 101.5928 101.5928 101.5928 101.5928 9.1486 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 98.2638 98.2638 98.2638 98.2638 9.6150 9.28%, RECL 2017* 7 2050.00 99.8359 99.7975 99.8350 99.8115 9.3162 9.48%, RECL 2021* 3 450.00 101.4280 101.4280 101.4280 101.4280 9.2212 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 200.00 103.2049 103.1729 103.1729 103.1809 9.2176 Total 28 4890.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2021 1 10.00 103.8700 103.8700 103.8700 103.8700 8.6311 9.09%, TN 2021 1 10.00 102.9900 102.9900 102.9900 102.9900 8.6243 9.25%, UP 2021A 1 25.00 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 8.6311 8.80%, WB 2022 1 150.00 100.3282 100.3282 100.3282 100.3282 8.7500 Total 4 195.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 18, 2012 1 500.00 97.9628 97.9628 97.9628 97.9628 8.9299 Total 1 500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 2 2980.00 92.7987 92.7787 92.7987 92.7886 8.4175 Total 2 2980.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com