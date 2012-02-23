Feb 23 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,875.1 72,415.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 122 301 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,975.6 50,038.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 84 190 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,899.5 22,376.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 111 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 11,900.00 8.19 7.83%, 2018 950.00 8.29 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 2,000.00 8.40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, HDFC 2013 1,500.00 9.97 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2015 1,250.00 9.23 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.55%, PFC 2015 800.00 9.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2012* 1 350.00 99.5539 99.5539 99.5539 99.5539 11.2382 10.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 1500.00 100.0150 100.0150 100.0150 100.0150 9.9679 9.50%, HDFC 2013A* 2 100.00 99.5394 99.5394 99.5394 99.5394 9.9652 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.8347 99.8347 99.8347 99.8347 9.7296 7.76%, LICH 2012* 1 100.00 98.2200 98.2200 98.2200 98.2200 10.3641 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 300.00 99.2680 99.2680 99.2680 99.2680 10.2703 9.83%, LICH 2012* 1 700.00 99.9330 99.9330 99.9330 99.9330 10.2169 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.6397 99.6397 99.6397 99.6397 10.0452 9.85%, LICH 2013A* 1 50.00 99.9439 99.9439 99.9439 99.9439 9.7862 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.6794 100.6794 100.6794 100.6794 9.7899 Total 11 3700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, SUNF 2013* 1 300.00 89.6398 89.6398 89.6398 89.6398 9.5710 0.00%, SUNF 2013J* 1 300.00 88.2953 88.2953 88.2953 88.2953 9.5710 Total 2 600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 5 950.00 97.8000 97.7700 97.7700 97.7942 8.2930 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 8.2471 8.79%, 2021 51 11900.00 104.0800 103.8200 103.8800 103.9745 8.1854 9.15%, 2024 4 850.00 106.7000 106.6450 106.6500 106.6544 8.2907 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 98.0800 98.0800 98.0800 98.0800 8.5034 8.97%, 2030 2 250.00 103.6800 103.6800 103.6800 103.6800 8.5699 8.28%, 2032 2 250.00 97.8100 97.6500 97.6500 97.6820 8.5231 8.32%, 2032 2 120.00 98.0700 97.7866 98.0700 97.9283 8.5350 8.30%, 2040 2 300.00 97.1000 97.0000 97.1000 97.0500 8.5772 8.83%, 2041 3 450.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 8.5849 Total 73 15420.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 1 200.00 96.7403 96.7403 96.7403 96.7403 9.2251 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 300.00 97.7243 97.7243 97.7243 97.7243 9.1919 9.25%, EXIM 2015* 1 1250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.2343 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 250.00 100.3440 100.3440 100.3440 100.3440 8.9219 9.592%, IDFC 2013* 1 500.00 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 9.3173 9.65%, NBRD 2014B* 1 50.00 99.9549 99.9549 99.9549 99.9549 9.6103 9.75%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 100.3341 100.3341 100.3341 100.3341 9.5208 Total 7 2800.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014* 1 249.50 98.8894 98.8894 98.8894 98.8894 7.4724 Total 1 249.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 1 450.00 99.3035 99.3035 99.3035 99.3035 9.5740 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 104.9628 104.9628 104.9628 104.9628 8.7673 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.2195 100.2195 100.2195 100.2195 9.4978 9.64%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.1446 100.1446 100.1446 100.1446 9.5060 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 97.8459 97.8459 97.8459 97.8459 9.4729 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 800.00 100.1042 100.0555 100.1042 100.0707 9.4925 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 99.8725 99.8725 99.8725 99.8725 9.2998 9.48%, RECL 2021* 6 500.00 101.4901 101.3036 101.3036 101.4093 9.2242 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 150.00 103.2369 103.2038 103.2038 103.2255 9.2105 Total 17 2550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.68%, GUJ 2021 1 98.00 99.6638 99.6638 99.6638 99.6638 8.7300 9.23%, GUJ 2021 1 240.00 102.8166 102.8166 102.8166 102.8166 8.7900 8.76%, MAH 2022 1 200.00 100.1634 100.1634 100.1634 100.1634 8.7350 9.09%, TN 2021 1 81.70 101.9045 101.9045 101.9045 101.9045 8.7900 8.75%, TN 2022 1 100.00 100.1400 100.1400 100.1400 100.1400 8.7286 9.25%, UP 2021A 1 75.00 102.9457 102.9457 102.9457 102.9457 8.7900 8.80%, WB 2022 1 250.00 100.2947 100.2947 100.2947 100.2947 8.7550 Total 7 1044.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 18, 2012 1 250.00 97.9752 97.9752 97.9752 97.9752 8.9801 May 25, 2012 1 260.90 97.8090 97.8090 97.8090 97.8090 8.9849 Total 2 510.90 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 2 2000.00 93.1045 93.0970 93.1045 93.1008 8.4001 Total 2 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 