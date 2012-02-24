Feb 24 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,320.5 97,735.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 82 383 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,110.0 62,148.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 232 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,210.5 35,587.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 151 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 3,500.00 8.30 8.79%, 2021 3,450.00 8.20 7.27%, 2013 2,600.00 8.16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2013C 2,350.00 9.40 0.00%, NHB 2015 1,215.00 9.33 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, HDFC 2013 1,500.00 9.97 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 1500.00 100.0150 100.0150 100.0150 100.0150 9.9664 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.6879 99.6879 99.6879 99.6879 9.6484 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 300.00 99.2700 99.2700 99.2700 99.2700 10.2695 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.6498 99.6498 99.6498 99.6498 10.0365 10.179%, SUNF 2013 1 600.00 100.0449 100.0449 100.0449 100.0449 10.0858 Total 5 3400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 1 240.00 107.6488 107.6488 107.6488 107.6488 9.4693 0.00%, LICH 2013A* 1 847.00 100.2955 100.2955 100.2955 100.2955 9.4469 0.00%, TACP 2013G* 1 460.00 86.8289 86.8289 86.8289 86.8289 9.5424 0.00%, TCHF 2013K* 2 579.00 86.7331 86.7331 86.7331 86.7331 9.6187 Total 5 2126.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 2 2600.00 98.7656 98.7378 98.7656 98.7517 8.1600 7.02%, 2016 1 200.00 95.2000 95.2000 95.2000 95.2000 8.3264 7.99%, 2017 1 200.00 98.5200 98.5200 98.5200 98.5200 8.3339 12.60%, 2018 1 250.00 121.3072 121.3072 121.3072 121.3072 8.3900 7.83%, 2018 3 700.00 97.8200 97.6300 97.8200 97.6843 8.3172 8.79%, 2021 15 3450.00 103.8850 103.8200 103.8450 103.8517 8.2032 9.15%, 2024 12 3500.00 106.6500 106.5300 106.6500 106.5679 8.3011 8.30%, 2040 1 350.00 97.1000 97.1000 97.1000 97.1000 8.5722 8.83%, 2041 1 10.00 102.6600 102.6600 102.6600 102.6600 8.5793 Total 37 11260.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 1 200.00 96.9675 96.9675 96.9675 96.9675 9.1450 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 300.00 97.5695 97.5695 97.5695 97.5695 9.2463 7.19%, NBRD 2013* 2 400.00 97.4550 97.3467 97.4550 97.4009 9.5744 7.55%, NHB 2013* 2 400.00 97.4520 97.2496 97.4520 97.3508 9.6144 Total 6 1300.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014* 1 249.50 98.9294 98.9294 98.9294 98.9294 7.4490 Total 1 249.50 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2013C* 2 2350.00 87.0090 87.0090 87.0090 87.0090 9.3991 0.00%, NHB 2015* 3 1215.00 76.3186 76.2514 76.3186 76.2708 9.3310 Total 5 3565.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 350.00 100.2167 100.2167 100.2167 100.2167 9.4978 9.64%, PFC 2014* 3 450.00 100.1746 100.1746 100.1746 100.1746 9.4913 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 370.00 97.9315 97.9315 97.9315 97.9315 9.4428 9.55%, PFC 2015* 5 800.00 100.1985 100.0527 100.0527 100.0983 9.4800 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 50.00 98.7165 98.7165 98.7165 98.7165 9.9818 10.90%, RECL 2013A 2 100.00 101.7697 101.6663 101.7697 101.7180 9.5817 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 99.8696 99.8696 99.8696 99.8696 9.2998 9.48%, RECL 2021* 3 200.00 101.3031 101.3031 101.3031 101.3031 9.2412 Total 18 2570.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.80%, WB 2022 2 400.00 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 8.7494 Total 2 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 25, 2012 2 350.00 97.8924 97.8831 97.8924 97.8858 8.9587 Total 2 350.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 1 100.00 93.4047 93.4047 93.4047 93.4047 8.4500 Total 1 100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com