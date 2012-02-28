Feb 28 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 50,640.0 102,179.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 136 264 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,650.0 43,545.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 118 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,990.0 58,634.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 146 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 6,750.00 8.29 8.79%, 2021 4,500.00 8.21 7.59%, 2016 2,750.00 8.30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, NBRD 2015 4,000.00 9.31 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016 3,150.00 9.40 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NBRD 2015 2,250.00 9.41 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2013A 2 43.00 99.5655 99.5655 99.5655 99.5655 9.9493 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.3880 100.3880 100.3880 100.3880 9.6119 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 2 700.00 102.2054 102.2054 102.2054 102.2054 9.5068 9.90%, HDFC 2021A* 1 50.00 102.5113 102.5113 102.5113 102.5113 9.4687 10.02%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 100.0902 100.0902 100.0902 100.0902 9.8744 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 99.5959 99.5959 99.5959 99.5959 9.9911 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.6167 99.6167 99.6167 99.6167 10.0655 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 1 250.00 97.4433 97.4433 97.4433 97.4433 9.4425 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 350.00 116.2221 116.2221 116.2221 116.2221 9.4040 Total 11 1993.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012G* 1 950.00 102.7766 102.7766 102.7766 102.7766 10.0653 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 5 3150.00 108.1091 107.9655 108.1091 108.0735 9.3969 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 4 500.00 101.1257 101.0584 101.1175 101.1031 9.4104 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 5 700.00 100.9002 100.8319 100.8915 100.8672 9.4131 Total 15 5300.00 Central Government GOI Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1980.00 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 8.1688 7.02%, 2016 2 600.00 95.2000 95.1500 95.2000 95.1750 8.3347 7.59%, 2016 2 2750.00 97.5600 97.5300 97.5600 97.5573 8.2981 12.60%, 2018 3 1500.00 121.0072 121.0072 121.0072 121.0072 8.4400 7.83%, 2018 4 1800.00 97.7200 97.7000 97.7000 97.7028 8.3137 8.79%, 2021 20 4500.00 103.8100 103.7700 103.7950 103.7921 8.2118 9.15%, 2024 23 6750.00 106.6700 106.5900 106.6300 106.6361 8.2925 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 97.0750 97.0750 97.0750 97.0750 8.5746 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 8.5802 Total 57 20230.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 150.00 99.6516 99.6516 99.6516 99.6516 9.5960 9.55%, EXIM 2014* 1 1250.00 100.1880 100.1880 100.1880 100.1880 9.4150 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 3 350.00 100.3184 100.3181 100.3181 100.3181 8.9267 8.40%, IDFC 2013* 1 1000.00 97.8328 97.8328 97.8328 97.8328 9.8923 9.55%, IDFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.7477 99.7477 99.7477 99.7477 9.7274 9.65%, NBRD 2014C* 1 150.00 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 9.8602 9.32%, NBRD 2015* 3 4000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3079 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 2 150.00 100.0360 100.0089 100.0360 100.0270 9.4029 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 2 2250.00 100.0150 100.0150 100.0150 100.0150 9.4148 9.35%, NBRD 2016* 1 240.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 9.3104 8.50%, NHB 2013* 2 2200.00 98.8950 98.8673 98.8950 98.8812 9.1638 9.05%, NHB 2014* 1 150.00 99.2022 99.2022 99.2022 99.2022 9.3759 9.75%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 100.3093 100.3093 100.3093 100.3093 9.5332 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 50.00 100.0269 100.0269 100.0269 100.0269 9.3586 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 500.00 99.7814 99.7814 99.7814 99.7814 9.5695 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 4 1500.00 99.9823 99.9823 99.9823 99.9823 9.4418 9.60%, SIDB 2015* 1 250.00 99.9106 99.9106 99.9106 99.9106 9.6262 Total 27 14490.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014* 2 500.00 99.0275 99.0275 99.0275 99.0275 7.3939 Total 2 500.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2013C* 1 1250.00 87.1355 87.1355 87.1355 87.1355 9.3681 0.00%, NHB 2015* 4 1507.00 76.3468 76.3277 76.3468 76.3467 9.3323 Total 5 2757.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.20%, IRFC 2013* 1 50.00 98.6927 98.6927 98.6927 98.6927 9.3912 7.20%, PFC 2012* 1 300.00 98.8950 98.8950 98.8950 98.8950 10.1677 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.1488 100.1488 100.1488 100.1488 9.4587 9.33%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.9471 99.9471 99.9471 99.9471 9.3298 8.90%, PGC 2014* 1 150.00 99.1011 99.1011 99.1011 99.1011 9.3999 9.33%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 100.1032 100.1032 100.1032 100.1032 9.2478 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 300.00 98.6559 98.6559 98.6559 98.6559 10.0987 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 98.2581 98.2581 98.2581 98.2581 9.6522 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 500.00 99.8677 99.8677 99.8677 99.8677 9.2997 Total 10 1950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.76%, MAH 2022 3 600.00 100.1279 100.1279 100.1279 100.1279 8.7400 8.80%, PUD 2022 1 600.00 100.3248 100.3248 100.3248 100.3248 8.7500 Total 4 1200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 25, 2012 1 250.00 97.9257 97.9257 97.9257 97.9257 8.9902 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 500.00 92.6038 92.6038 92.6038 92.6038 8.4499 Jan 11, 2013 1 50.00 93.1781 93.1781 93.1781 93.1781 8.4300 Nov 16, 2012 1 120.00 94.2384 94.2384 94.2384 94.2384 8.5500 Dec 28, 2012 1 1300.00 93.4306 93.4306 93.4306 93.4306 8.4701 Total 4 1970.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 