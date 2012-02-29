Feb 29 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,925.2 127,104.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 117 381 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,311.0 61,856.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 178 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,614.2 65,248.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 203 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 6,600.00 8.19 9.15%, 2024 6,400.00 8.27 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 18, 2012 2,900.00 8.95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, RECL 2017 1,400.00 9.30 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, HDFC 2013 700.00 9.72 9.50%, HDFC 2014 600.00 9.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 200.00 99.4017 99.4017 99.4017 99.4017 10.6487 9.25%, HDFC 2013* 3 700.00 99.1798 99.1798 99.1798 99.1798 9.7164 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 1 600.00 99.6035 99.6035 99.6035 99.6035 9.6982 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 99.9778 99.9778 99.9778 99.9778 9.6694 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.6268 99.6268 99.6268 99.6268 10.0568 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.3908 100.3908 100.3908 100.3908 9.9357 9.45%, LICH 2022* 2 300.00 100.0414 100.0414 100.0414 100.0414 9.4297 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 1 250.00 97.4633 97.4633 97.4633 97.4633 9.4339 Total 11 2500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2013O (RESET) 7 12.20 104.6600 104.6600 104.6600 104.6600 0.3786 CITI 2013P (RESET) 20 53.00 106.2900 106.2900 106.2900 106.2900 0.3745 Total 27 65.20 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 12.60%, 2018 1 250.00 121.0072 121.0072 121.0072 121.0072 8.4378 7.83%, 2018 3 600.00 97.7300 97.7200 97.7300 97.7227 8.3098 8.79%, 2021 23 6600.00 103.9650 103.8800 103.8800 103.9318 8.1910 9.15%, 2024 26 6400.00 106.8400 106.7200 106.8200 106.7998 8.2722 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 8.5676 8.83%, 2041 1 1.00 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 8.5483 Total 55 13901.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 200.00 99.5536 99.5536 99.5536 99.5536 9.7252 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 200.00 100.3421 100.3421 100.3421 100.3421 8.9218 9.32%, NBRD 2015* 1 300.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 9.3269 Total 3 700.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014* 2 460.00 99.0275 99.0275 99.0275 99.0275 7.3939 Total 2 460.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 104.1903 104.1903 104.1903 104.1903 8.8869 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.0145 100.0145 100.0145 100.0145 9.5136 9.33%, PFC 2017* 2 589.00 99.9845 99.9845 99.9845 99.9845 9.3198 9.70%, PFC 2018* 4 550.00 101.9178 101.7926 101.7926 101.8609 9.2951 9.28%, RECL 2017* 4 1400.00 99.8677 99.8668 99.8668 99.8674 9.2997 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 101.2409 101.2409 101.2409 101.2409 9.2512 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 103.4311 103.4311 103.4311 103.4311 9.1774 Total 14 2889.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.88%, RAJ 2021 1 10.00 100.9300 100.9300 100.9300 100.9300 8.7334 Total 1 10.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 18, 2012 2 2900.00 98.1233 98.1233 98.1233 98.1233 8.9500 Total 2 2900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 1 1000.00 98.2888 98.2888 98.2888 98.2888 8.9502 May 25, 2012 1 500.00 97.9583 97.9583 97.9583 97.9583 8.9500 Total 2 1500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 