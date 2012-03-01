Mar 1 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,296.0 145,400.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 456 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,421.0 76,277.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 229 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,875.0 69,123.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 227 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 3,500.00 8.30 8.79%, 2021 2,950.00 8.21 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 2,300.00 8.43 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2021 700.00 9.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, NBRD 2015 400.00 9.31 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2013 350.00 9.87 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2013* 1 350.00 99.6041 99.6041 99.6041 99.6041 9.8738 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 4 700.00 102.2665 102.2360 102.2665 102.2447 9.5004 9.90%, HDFC 2021A* 1 50.00 102.7616 102.7616 102.7616 102.7616 9.4287 9.56%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 99.2027 99.2027 99.2027 99.2027 9.7492 9.45%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 99.9142 99.9142 99.9142 99.9142 9.4496 Total 8 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, SUNF 2013* 1 150.00 89.7977 89.7977 89.7977 89.7977 9.5507 0.00%, SUNF 2013A* 1 350.00 89.7057 89.7057 89.7057 89.7057 9.5509 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 300.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.2249 7.59%, 2016 4 1100.00 97.5300 97.5200 97.5300 97.5291 8.3079 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 98.5385 98.5385 98.5385 98.5385 8.3300 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 96.6300 96.6300 96.6300 96.6300 8.3331 8.79%, 2021 10 2950.00 103.8850 103.6300 103.6300 103.7731 8.2144 9.15%, 2024 17 3500.00 106.6600 106.4000 106.4050 106.5814 8.2989 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 103.5700 103.5700 103.5700 103.5700 8.5812 8.30%, 2040 2 190.00 97.0500 97.0500 97.0500 97.0500 8.5770 8.83%, 2041 2 51.00 102.8000 102.5500 102.8000 102.5549 8.5889 Total 39 8291.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 2 300.00 99.5536 99.4763 99.5536 99.5278 9.7598 8.48%, IDFC 2013* 1 150.00 98.1148 98.1148 98.1148 98.1148 9.7428 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 99.9844 99.9844 99.9844 99.9844 9.5997 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 2 150.00 100.2281 100.2274 100.2274 100.2279 9.4963 9.32%, NBRD 2015* 1 400.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3070 Total 7 1100.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014 1 25.00 98.8499 98.8499 98.8499 98.8499 7.4988 Total 1 25.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 300.00 98.6125 98.6125 98.6125 98.6125 10.5647 11.40%, PFC 2013* 1 150.00 102.6503 102.6503 102.6503 102.6503 9.5949 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 101.3960 101.3960 101.3960 101.3960 9.3888 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 101.7500 101.7500 101.7500 101.7500 9.2963 11.50%, RECL 2013* 1 100.00 102.7098 102.7098 102.7098 102.7098 9.6447 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 99.8284 99.8284 99.8284 99.8284 9.3097 Total 6 800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.88%, RAJ 2021 1 50.00 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 8.7380 9.04%, WB 2021 1 250.00 102.1000 102.1000 102.1000 102.1000 8.7125 8.80%, WB 2022 1 30.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 8.7383 Total 3 330.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2012 2 800.00 99.8258 99.8258 99.8258 99.8258 9.0991 Total 2 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 06, 2012 1 500.00 97.0680 97.0680 97.0680 97.0680 8.7500 Jul 20, 2012 1 1000.00 96.7636 96.7636 96.7636 96.7636 8.7200 Total 2 1500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 3 2300.00 92.6721 92.6596 92.6596 92.6629 8.4260 Mar 09, 2012 1 900.00 99.8258 99.8258 99.8258 99.8258 9.0991 Jan 25, 2013 1 300.00 92.8991 92.8991 92.8991 92.8991 8.4801 Total 5 3500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com