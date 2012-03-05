Mar 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,460.0 161,860.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 518 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,700.0 86,977.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 267 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,760.0 74,873.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 250 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 5,200.00 8.24 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2012 1,500.00 9.10 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 1,100.00 8.32 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.4%, LICH 2012 1,240.00 10.56 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012 700.00 11.26 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.76%, LICH 2012 650.00 10.64 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.45%, ACC 2014* 1 100.00 97.3532 97.3532 97.3532 97.3532 9.5957 7.76%, LICH 2012* 1 650.00 98.1121 98.1121 98.1121 98.1121 10.6365 9.40%, LICH 2012* 4 1240.00 99.2020 99.0556 99.2020 99.0788 10.5568 9.83%, LICH 2012* 1 190.00 99.8368 99.8368 99.8368 99.8368 10.8574 9.56%, LICH 2017* 2 200.00 99.3878 99.0552 99.0552 99.2215 9.7437 Total 9 2380.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 350.00 101.1797 101.1797 101.1797 101.1797 9.4087 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 150.00 100.9537 100.9537 100.9537 100.9537 9.4087 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 19 5200.00 103.6500 103.5600 103.6050 103.6005 8.2397 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 98.0600 98.0600 98.0600 98.0600 8.3609 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 98.4300 98.4300 98.4300 98.4300 8.3559 9.15%, 2024 9 1100.00 106.4300 106.3500 106.4100 106.4016 8.3209 8.97%, 2030 1 500.00 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 8.5991 8.83%, 2041 1 300.00 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 8.6031 Total 32 7300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, NBRD 2016* 1 200.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 9.4035 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 1 300.00 99.8185 99.8185 99.8185 99.8185 9.2095 9.40%, NHB 2013* 1 150.00 99.5939 99.5939 99.5939 99.5939 9.5966 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 190.00 99.4569 99.4569 99.4569 99.4569 9.7037 Total 4 840.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NHB 2019* 1 150.00 55.1024 55.1024 55.1024 55.1024 8.6049 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 700.00 98.1057 98.1057 98.1057 98.1057 11.2633 9.40%, PFC 2013* 1 350.00 99.7847 99.7847 99.7847 99.7847 9.5739 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 98.9708 98.9708 98.9708 98.9708 9.3362 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 190.00 97.9288 97.9288 97.9288 97.9288 10.0720 8.00%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 96.7168 96.7168 96.7168 96.7168 9.5296 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 200.00 103.4000 102.7010 102.7010 103.0505 9.2365 Total 7 1740.00 Public Sector Unit Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------------- 0.00%, RECL 2020* 1 150.00 47.6615 47.6615 47.6615 47.6615 8.6145 Total 1 150.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.88%, RAJ 2021 1 100.00 100.8000 100.8000 100.8000 100.8000 8.7532 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2012 1 1500.00 99.9004 99.9004 99.9004 99.9004 9.0976 Total 1 1500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 17, 2012 2 500.00 96.2076 96.2076 96.2076 96.2076 8.7199 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 1050.00 92.7432 92.7432 92.7432 92.7432 8.4000 Feb 22, 2013 1 250.00 92.4669 92.4669 92.4669 92.4669 8.4000 Total 2 1300.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com