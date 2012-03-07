Mar 7 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,012.3 52,579.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 184 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,453.3 38,005.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 121 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,559.0 14,574.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 63 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 3,850.00 8.24 9.15%, 2024 1,300.00 8.29 8.19%, 2020 900.00 8.29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012 1,000.00 11.31 7.70%, HPCL 2013 900.00 10.48 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012C 750.00 11.54 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2013* 2 600.00 99.2405 99.2255 99.2255 99.2330 10.3238 9.55%, HDFC 2013* 3 550.00 98.7809 98.7729 98.7809 98.7765 10.7257 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.7748 99.7748 99.7748 99.7748 9.7492 9.75%, LICH 2016* 1 400.00 99.7273 99.7273 99.7273 99.7273 9.7880 10.33%, SHF 2013* 1 50.00 100.3490 100.3490 100.3490 100.3490 9.9371 Total 8 1700.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond --------------------- TISC (RESET) 2 9.00 106.5000 106.2000 106.5000 106.2667 10.6936 Total 2 9.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.19%, 2020 4 900.00 99.4350 99.4000 99.4350 99.4158 8.2897 8.79%, 2021 10 3850.00 103.6350 103.5500 103.6150 103.5734 8.2434 9.15%, 2024 6 1300.00 106.7200 106.6000 106.7200 106.6288 8.2925 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 8.5779 Total 21 6150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, IDFC 2012A* 1 250.00 99.2818 99.2818 99.2818 99.2818 10.5630 9.70%, IDFC 2012C* 2 750.00 99.7687 99.7687 99.7687 99.7687 11.5355 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 100.00 99.5900 99.5900 99.5900 99.5900 9.5184 9.40%, NHB 2015* 3 200.00 99.7318 99.6827 99.6827 99.7075 9.4883 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 190.00 99.4940 99.4940 99.4940 99.4940 9.6873 Total 8 1490.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 2 1000.00 98.1252 98.0728 98.1252 98.0990 11.3127 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 3 900.00 97.1957 97.1929 97.1929 97.1932 10.4800 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 250.00 98.4141 98.4141 98.4141 98.4141 11.2624 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 750.00 99.5600 99.5600 99.5600 99.5600 9.3159 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 99.4939 99.4939 99.4939 99.4939 9.4175 9.20%, PGC 2014* 1 100.00 99.4771 99.4771 99.4771 99.4771 9.4817 7.60%, RECL 2013* 2 210.00 98.1200 97.9895 98.1200 97.9957 10.0201 Total 11 3360.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, AP 2022 2 250.00 100.4890 100.4560 100.4890 100.4824 8.8960 8.99%, BIH 2022 2 361.30 100.5211 100.5211 100.5211 100.5211 8.9100 8.94%, GUJ 2022 3 194.90 100.3911 100.2600 100.2600 100.3609 8.8846 8.95%, MAH 2022 5 647.10 100.3500 100.3000 100.3500 100.3270 8.8997 Total 12 1453.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 2 500.00 97.9774 97.9774 97.9774 97.9774 8.9701 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2012 1 250.00 99.0047 99.0047 99.0047 99.0047 8.9497 Dec 28, 2012 1 100.00 93.5569 93.5569 93.5569 93.5569 8.5500 Total 2 350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 