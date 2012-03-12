Mar 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,954.0 20,954.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 71 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,800.0 14,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,154.0 6,154.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 5,850.00 8.28 8.83%, 2041 3,000.00 8.61 12.60%, 2018 1,500.00 8.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013 1,300.00 9.81 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.20%, LICH 2012A 600.00 11.24 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.68%, IRFC 2012 550.00 10.28 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 2 150.00 99.0687 98.8743 99.0687 99.0039 10.6401 9.50%, HDFC 2013A* 1 150.00 99.1018 99.1018 99.1018 99.1018 10.4791 8.20%, LICH 2012A* 1 600.00 98.4321 98.4321 98.4321 98.4321 11.2399 8.55%, TMF 2012* 1 550.00 99.6284 99.6284 99.6284 99.6284 13.9056 Total 5 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DSP 2014C (RESET) 1 4.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 0.9664 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 250.00 101.1430 101.1430 101.1430 101.1430 9.4278 0.00%, IIF 2019* 1 500.00 100.6300 100.6300 100.6300 100.6300 11.1865 Total 3 754.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 5 1250.00 98.3200 98.2500 98.2500 98.2640 8.3967 12.60%, 2018 1 1500.00 120.6000 120.6000 120.6000 120.6000 8.4958 8.79%, 2021 20 5850.00 103.4800 103.1800 103.2100 103.2943 8.2847 8.13%, 2022 2 1100.00 98.1951 98.1951 98.1951 98.1951 8.3911 9.15%, 2024 6 950.00 106.5425 106.1900 106.3400 106.4264 8.3171 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 97.9500 97.9500 97.9500 97.9500 8.5201 8.30%, 2040 2 600.00 96.9600 96.9600 96.9600 96.9600 8.5857 8.83%, 2041 10 3000.00 102.3400 102.2500 102.3400 102.2722 8.6147 Total 47 14750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 200.00 99.7496 99.7496 99.7496 99.7496 9.0389 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 98.8512 98.8512 98.8512 98.8512 9.2198 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 300.00 99.5164 99.5164 99.5164 99.5164 9.6462 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 2 200.00 99.4209 99.4209 99.4209 99.4209 9.5884 Total 5 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 400.00 99.3882 99.3882 99.3882 99.3882 9.3612 7.63%, IRFC 2012* 1 150.00 98.4175 98.4175 98.4175 98.4175 10.2392 8.83%, IRFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.1171 99.1171 99.1171 99.1171 10.2572 9.68%, IRFC 2012* 1 550.00 99.8202 99.8202 99.8202 99.8202 10.2818 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 2 1300.00 99.1928 98.8388 98.8388 99.1656 9.8118 11.00%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 106.8849 106.8849 106.8849 106.8849 9.4970 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.8475 100.8475 100.8475 100.8475 9.4987 9.25%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 9.2682 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.2044 102.2044 102.2044 102.2044 9.3686 Total 10 3200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.04%, WB 2021 1 50.00 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 8.7043 Total 1 50.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com