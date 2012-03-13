India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Mar 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,520.0 47,474.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 74 145 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,820.0 35,620.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 96 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,700.0 11,854.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 9,200.00 8.32 7.80%, 2021 2,500.00 8.46 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 4,000.00 8.38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.48%, RECL 2021 1,700.00 9.36 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 1,000.00 9.37 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, NBRD 2014 400.00 9.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 9.7190 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 108.0807 108.0807 108.0807 108.0807 9.4851 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 250.00 101.1688 101.1688 101.1688 101.1688 9.4278 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 11.83%, 2014 1 1000.00 108.6150 108.6150 108.6150 108.6150 8.1525 6.07%, 2014 1 100.00 96.0300 96.0300 96.0300 96.0300 8.0951 7.83%, 2018 6 850.00 97.4100 97.3000 97.3300 97.3203 8.4000 8.19%, 2020 1 200.00 99.0350 99.0350 99.0350 99.0350 8.3570 7.80%, 2021 6 2500.00 95.8700 95.8512 95.8662 95.8625 8.4606 8.79%, 2021 25 9200.00 103.1450 102.8900 102.9900 103.0632 8.3192 9.15%, 2024 4 600.00 106.1600 105.9600 105.9600 106.1358 8.3531 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 8.6168 Total 45 14500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, NBRD 2014* 1 400.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3183 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 300.00 99.5359 99.5359 99.5359 99.5359 9.6361 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 200.00 99.8866 99.8866 99.8866 99.8866 9.6491 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 100.00 99.6355 99.6355 99.6355 99.6355 9.4983 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 99.4936 99.4936 99.4936 99.4936 9.5484 Total 5 1250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.70%, IRFC 2023* 1 150.00 111.2206 111.2206 111.2206 111.2206 9.0972 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 250.00 99.6802 99.6802 99.6802 99.6802 9.6482 9.62%, PFC 2016* 2 350.00 100.3930 100.3927 100.3930 100.3928 9.4646 9.28%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.0755 99.0755 99.0755 99.0755 9.4687 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.2651 100.2651 100.2651 100.2651 9.6186 9.35%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 100.1472 100.1472 100.1472 100.1472 9.3029 9.35%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 100.1634 100.1634 100.1634 100.1634 9.3030 9.35%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 100.1695 100.1695 100.1695 100.1695 9.3031 9.48%, RECL 2021* 5 1700.00 100.5636 100.5636 100.5636 100.5636 9.3611 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 1000.00 102.2036 102.1729 102.2036 102.2021 9.3689 Total 18 3850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1 250.00 97.9393 97.9393 97.9393 97.9393 8.9300 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 22, 2013 1 2070.00 92.7255 92.7255 92.7255 92.7255 8.3000 Jan 25, 2013 1 4000.00 93.2158 93.2158 93.2158 93.2158 8.3800 Total 2 6070.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.