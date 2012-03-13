Mar 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,520.0 47,474.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 74 145 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,820.0 35,620.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 96 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,700.0 11,854.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 9,200.00 8.32 7.80%, 2021 2,500.00 8.46 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 4,000.00 8.38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.48%, RECL 2021 1,700.00 9.36 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 1,000.00 9.37 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, NBRD 2014 400.00 9.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 9.7190 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 108.0807 108.0807 108.0807 108.0807 9.4851 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 250.00 101.1688 101.1688 101.1688 101.1688 9.4278 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 11.83%, 2014 1 1000.00 108.6150 108.6150 108.6150 108.6150 8.1525 6.07%, 2014 1 100.00 96.0300 96.0300 96.0300 96.0300 8.0951 7.83%, 2018 6 850.00 97.4100 97.3000 97.3300 97.3203 8.4000 8.19%, 2020 1 200.00 99.0350 99.0350 99.0350 99.0350 8.3570 7.80%, 2021 6 2500.00 95.8700 95.8512 95.8662 95.8625 8.4606 8.79%, 2021 25 9200.00 103.1450 102.8900 102.9900 103.0632 8.3192 9.15%, 2024 4 600.00 106.1600 105.9600 105.9600 106.1358 8.3531 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 8.6168 Total 45 14500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, NBRD 2014* 1 400.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3183 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 300.00 99.5359 99.5359 99.5359 99.5359 9.6361 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 200.00 99.8866 99.8866 99.8866 99.8866 9.6491 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 100.00 99.6355 99.6355 99.6355 99.6355 9.4983 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 99.4936 99.4936 99.4936 99.4936 9.5484 Total 5 1250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.70%, IRFC 2023* 1 150.00 111.2206 111.2206 111.2206 111.2206 9.0972 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 250.00 99.6802 99.6802 99.6802 99.6802 9.6482 9.62%, PFC 2016* 2 350.00 100.3930 100.3927 100.3930 100.3928 9.4646 9.28%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.0755 99.0755 99.0755 99.0755 9.4687 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.2651 100.2651 100.2651 100.2651 9.6186 9.35%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 100.1472 100.1472 100.1472 100.1472 9.3029 9.35%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 100.1634 100.1634 100.1634 100.1634 9.3030 9.35%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 100.1695 100.1695 100.1695 100.1695 9.3031 9.48%, RECL 2021* 5 1700.00 100.5636 100.5636 100.5636 100.5636 9.3611 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 1000.00 102.2036 102.1729 102.2036 102.2021 9.3689 Total 18 3850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1 250.00 97.9393 97.9393 97.9393 97.9393 8.9300 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 22, 2013 1 2070.00 92.7255 92.7255 92.7255 92.7255 8.3000 Jan 25, 2013 1 4000.00 93.2158 93.2158 93.2158 93.2158 8.3800 Total 2 6070.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 