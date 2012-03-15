Mar 15 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,576.8 102,301.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 111 346 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,651.3 76,442.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 74 217 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,925.5 25,859.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 129 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 12,700.00 8.35 11.83%, 2014 3,000.00 8.17 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 6,231.30 8.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013 1,000.00 9.90 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.68%, IRFC 2012 500.00 11.10 9.28%, IOC 2016 400.00 9.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2021A 1 10.00 102.0590 102.0590 102.0590 102.0590 9.5385 9.74%, LICH 2016* 2 100.00 99.5645 99.5645 99.5645 99.5645 9.8248 Total 3 110.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2013U (RESET) 12 23.50 110.0600 110.0600 110.0600 110.0600 0.6426 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 2 1000.00 110.6597 110.6304 110.6597 110.6451 9.9048 Total 14 1023.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 11.83%, 2014 2 3000.00 108.5560 108.5312 108.5560 108.5477 8.1733 7.49%, 2017 1 500.00 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 8.4418 7.99%, 2017 2 500.00 98.2000 98.0500 98.2000 98.0800 8.4413 12.60%, 2018 1 100.00 120.5576 120.5576 120.5576 120.5576 8.5000 7.83%, 2018 2 850.00 97.0200 96.9000 97.0200 96.9494 8.4813 8.79%, 2021 44 12700.00 103.3500 102.7000 102.8500 102.8433 8.3520 9.15%, 2024 6 770.00 106.5800 106.1800 106.5000 106.2740 8.3358 8.97%, 2030 6 650.00 103.6500 103.2000 103.3300 103.4138 8.5975 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 8.5664 Total 65 19170.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 150.00 99.8691 99.8691 99.8691 99.8691 9.0149 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 200.00 99.5531 99.5531 99.5531 99.5531 9.5391 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.5468 Total 3 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 100.00 97.4912 97.4912 97.4912 97.4912 10.2285 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 400.00 99.4288 99.4288 99.4288 99.4288 9.3500 9.68%, IRFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.5898 99.5898 99.5898 99.5898 11.0987 9.76%, IRFC 2012* 1 100.00 99.6129 99.6129 99.6129 99.6129 11.0987 10.70%, IRFC 2023* 1 250.00 111.2406 111.2406 111.2406 111.2406 9.0944 9.40%, PFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.0828 99.0828 99.0828 99.0828 10.3452 9.70%, PFC 2018* 2 250.00 100.9717 100.9717 100.9717 100.9717 9.4728 9.36%, PFC 2021 1 36.00 99.2554 99.2554 99.2554 99.2554 9.4574 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 99.2837 99.2837 99.2837 99.2837 9.4495 8.80%, RECL 2020A 1 3.00 96.1000 96.1000 96.1000 96.1000 9.4535 9.48%, RECL 2021* 2 100.00 100.2587 100.2282 100.2587 100.2435 9.4135 9.75%, RECL 2021* 4 253.00 102.2660 101.7007 101.8257 101.7815 9.4356 Total 17 2192.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, KER 2022 1 50.00 100.2600 100.2600 100.2600 100.2600 8.9300 8.95%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.1257 100.1257 100.1257 100.1257 8.9300 9.04%, WB 2021 1 250.00 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 8.6509 Total 3 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 4 6231.30 93.0004 92.9723 93.0004 92.9864 8.3680 Jan 25, 2013 1 2800.00 93.2782 93.2782 93.2782 93.2782 8.3500 Dec 28, 2012 1 100.00 93.8389 93.8389 93.8389 93.8389 8.3500 Total 6 9131.30 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 