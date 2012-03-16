Mar 16 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,430.7 118,732.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 411 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,130.7 89,573.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 264 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,300.0 28,909.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 146 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 3,912.00 8.39 7.83%, 2018 1,400.00 8.49 9.15%, 2024 1,050.00 8.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, IBS 2020 1,250.00 9.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.64%, PFC 2016 350.00 9.47 9.70%, PFC 2018 350.00 9.47 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, IBS 2020* 1 1250.00 95.3615 95.3615 95.3615 95.3615 9.7490 9.85%, LICH 2013A* 1 200.00 100.0465 100.0465 100.0465 100.0465 9.7043 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 99.7369 99.7369 99.7369 99.7369 10.0000 9.75%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 99.6880 99.6880 99.6880 99.6880 9.7979 9.56%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 98.5331 98.5331 98.5331 98.5331 9.9280 Total 5 1700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 2 250.00 95.9499 95.9499 95.9499 95.9499 8.1500 7.02%, 2016 2 912.00 94.9500 94.8800 94.9500 94.9155 8.4209 7.49%, 2017 1 500.00 96.0500 96.0500 96.0500 96.0500 8.4610 7.99%, 2017 1 100.00 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 8.4851 7.83%, 2018 3 1400.00 97.1300 96.7000 96.8600 96.8936 8.4945 8.79%, 2021 15 3912.00 103.1200 102.3000 103.0900 102.6139 8.3865 8.13%, 2022 1 1000.00 97.1252 97.1252 97.1252 97.1252 8.5500 9.15%, 2024 5 1050.00 106.3600 105.5500 105.5500 106.0890 8.3586 8.97%, 2030 3 400.00 103.3500 103.3000 103.3500 103.3188 8.6074 8.83%, 2041 3 150.00 102.0100 101.9500 101.9500 101.9900 8.6407 Total 36 9674.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 100.00 99.5514 99.5514 99.5514 99.5514 9.5390 Total 1 100.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2012B* 1 50.00 99.3684 99.3684 99.3684 99.3684 11.9041 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.43%, PFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.3105 99.3105 99.3105 99.3105 9.8407 8.50%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 97.3618 97.3618 97.3618 97.3618 9.5974 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 97.8506 97.8506 97.8506 97.8506 9.5928 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 350.00 100.5063 100.5063 100.5063 100.5063 9.4682 9.70%, PFC 2018* 2 350.00 100.9884 100.9884 100.9884 100.9884 9.4686 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 99.4378 99.4378 99.4378 99.4378 9.4273 9.25%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 99.2641 99.2641 99.2641 99.2641 9.3292 10.75%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 100.9984 100.9984 100.9984 100.9984 9.8044 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 150.00 101.8257 101.8238 101.8238 101.8251 9.4285 Total 11 1450.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.71%, AP 2022 1 135.50 98.4302 98.4302 98.4302 98.4302 8.9500 8.72%, BIH 2022 1 200.00 98.4950 98.4950 98.4950 98.4950 8.9500 8.94%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 99.8964 99.8964 99.8964 99.8964 8.9550 9.03%, KER 2021 1 31.90 100.4878 100.4878 100.4878 100.4878 8.9500 8.75%, KER 2022 2 312.80 98.8191 98.6904 98.6904 98.7521 8.9404 8.73%, MP 2022 1 600.00 98.5596 98.5596 98.5596 98.5596 8.9500 8.79%, PUN 2022 1 650.00 98.9498 98.9498 98.9498 98.9498 8.9500 8.71%, TN 2022 1 76.60 98.4302 98.4302 98.4302 98.4302 8.9500 Total 9 2106.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1 1000.00 98.0482 98.0482 98.0482 98.0482 8.9702 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 1 350.00 93.8445 93.8445 93.8445 93.8445 8.4300 Total 1 350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 