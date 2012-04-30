Apr 30 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,859.2 17,859.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 91 91 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,917.2 12,917.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 66 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,942.0 4,942.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 4,100.00 8.62 9.15%, 2024 2,550.00 8.69 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1,750.00 8.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2013A 1,000.00 9.66 8.20%, LICH 2012A 500.00 10.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.64%, PGC 2016 600.00 9.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2013A* 1 1000.00 100.1055 100.1055 100.1055 100.1055 9.6636 9.60%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.6714 99.6714 99.6714 99.6714 9.6900 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 100.0399 100.0399 100.0399 100.0399 9.5952 8.20%, LICH 2012A* 1 500.00 99.1705 99.1705 99.1705 99.1705 10.2472 Total 4 1800.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 2 300.00 99.0300 99.0000 99.0300 99.0250 8.0415 8.24%, 2018 5 1687.30 98.3100 98.1600 98.3100 98.2094 8.6290 8.79%, 2021 18 4100.00 101.1400 100.6800 100.6800 101.0550 8.6248 9.15%, 2024 21 2550.00 103.5900 103.2100 103.2300 103.4639 8.6901 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 95.4600 95.4600 95.4600 95.4600 8.8230 8.33%, 2036 6 450.00 94.0800 93.9500 93.9500 94.0144 8.9376 Total 53 9187.30 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.40%, EXIM 2014* 1 200.00 99.5715 99.5715 99.5715 99.5715 9.5544 9.44%, EXIM 2014* 1 200.00 99.5273 99.5273 99.5273 99.5273 9.6065 9.93%, IDFC 2012* 1 250.00 99.9544 99.9544 99.9544 99.9544 10.1187 9.70%, IDFC 2012E* 1 200.00 99.6121 99.6121 99.6121 99.6121 10.2110 9.7710%, IDFC 2017 1 200.00 100.0516 100.0516 100.0516 100.0516 9.6745 9.65%, NBRD 2014C* 1 150.00 99.7230 99.7230 99.7230 99.7230 9.7323 9.05%, NHB 2014* 1 150.00 99.6474 99.6474 99.6474 99.6474 9.1817 9.62%, NHB 2014* 1 150.00 99.7678 99.7678 99.7678 99.7678 9.6644 Total 8 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 100.00 98.5328 98.5328 98.5328 98.5328 9.3733 8.20%, IRFC 2014* 1 200.00 98.2782 98.2782 98.2782 98.2782 9.1656 9.80%, PFC 2012A* 1 100.00 99.7808 99.7808 99.7808 99.7808 10.0241 9.61%, PFC 2021* 4 262.00 101.1876 101.0384 101.0384 101.1055 9.4051 9.70%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 101.5868 101.5868 101.5868 101.5868 9.4160 9.45%, PFC 2026* 2 150.00 100.0871 100.0871 100.0871 100.0871 9.4178 9.46%, PFC 2026* 1 80.00 100.1799 100.1799 100.1799 100.1799 9.4175 8.64%, PGC 2016* 1 600.00 97.6487 97.6487 97.6487 97.6487 9.3141 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 100.3932 100.3932 100.3932 100.3932 9.3908 Total 13 1642.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.14%, KER 2022 1 69.90 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 9.0761 Total 1 69.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 04, 2012 1 470.00 99.9521 99.9521 99.9521 99.9521 8.7459 Jun 08, 2012 7 1750.00 99.1597 99.1597 99.1597 99.1597 8.3597 Jun 15, 2012 2 500.00 99.0023 99.0023 99.0023 99.0023 8.3598 Jul 27, 2012 2 940.00 98.1046 98.0706 98.1046 98.0876 8.2749 Total 12 3660.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 