May 2 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,361.7 42,220.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 92 183 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,261.7 28,178.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 131 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,100.0 14,042.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 2,400.00 8.69 9.15%, 2024 2,200.00 8.74 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 1,350.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.70%, RECL 2012 1,500.00 10.11 7.60%, RECL 2013 1,200.00 9.75 7.00%, RECL 2012 950.00 10.09 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.30%, HDFC 2015* 1 200.00 96.3603 96.3603 96.3603 96.3603 9.6723 9.60%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.8260 99.8260 99.8260 99.8260 9.6400 7.25%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 99.6860 99.6860 99.6860 99.6860 9.9004 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 99.4472 99.4472 99.4472 99.4472 10.1507 9.96%, LICH 2012* 1 250.00 99.7450 99.7450 99.7450 99.7450 10.2158 Total 5 1050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, LTIF 2016* 1 100.00 104.1082 104.1082 104.1082 104.1082 9.3058 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.00%, 2012 3 1250.00 99.4142 99.4142 99.4142 99.4142 8.6892 6.07%, 2014 2 500.00 96.3856 96.3856 96.3856 96.3856 8.0300 6.72%, 2014 1 1000.00 97.8522 97.8522 97.8522 97.8522 8.0100 7.32%, 2014 1 500.00 98.4797 98.4797 98.4797 98.4797 8.0100 8.24%, 2018 1 200.00 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 8.6223 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 97.6800 97.6800 97.6800 97.6800 8.6044 8.79%, 2021 17 2400.00 100.8500 100.5800 100.7000 100.6421 8.6890 9.15%, 2024 19 2200.00 103.3700 102.9200 103.3700 103.0592 8.7427 8.33%, 2036 10 1145.00 93.9500 93.7500 93.9500 93.7828 8.9625 Total 55 9245.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.19%, NBRD 2013* 2 250.00 97.8163 97.8163 97.8163 97.8163 9.6049 6.95%, NHB 2013* 1 900.00 99.1079 99.1079 99.1079 99.1079 7.8274 Total 3 1150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.35%, HPCL 2012* 1 200.00 98.5657 98.5657 98.5657 98.5657 9.8574 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 2 750.00 99.5478 98.5478 99.5478 99.0811 8.7391 7.00%, IOC 2012* 3 650.00 99.3491 99.3491 99.3491 99.3491 9.8249 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 200.00 98.5414 98.5414 98.5414 98.5414 9.4198 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.4040 99.4040 99.4040 99.4040 9.4368 9.45%, PFC 2026* 1 250.00 100.0871 100.0871 100.0871 100.0871 9.4178 9.46%, PFC 2026* 1 400.00 100.1799 100.1799 100.1799 100.1799 9.4175 9.25%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 99.3754 99.3754 99.3754 99.3754 9.3187 9.25%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 99.3441 99.3441 99.3441 99.3441 9.3188 9.25%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 99.3045 99.3045 99.3045 99.3045 9.3189 7.00%, RECL 2012* 1 950.00 99.7055 99.7055 99.7055 99.7055 10.0878 7.90%, RECL 2012* 1 500.00 98.9954 98.9954 98.9954 98.9954 10.1302 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 1500.00 99.9188 99.9188 99.9188 99.9188 10.1131 7.60%, RECL 2013* 2 1200.00 98.4754 98.4714 98.4754 98.4734 9.7471 Total 18 6800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 20, 2012 1 714.50 98.2407 98.2407 98.2407 98.2407 8.3801 Jul 27, 2012 1 802.20 98.0858 98.0858 98.0858 98.0858 8.3802 Total 2 1516.70 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 3 1350.00 99.8158 99.8158 99.8158 99.8158 8.4196 May 25, 2012 2 1150.00 99.4951 99.4951 99.4951 99.4951 8.4193 Total 5 2500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 1 1000.00 95.1047 95.1047 95.1047 95.1047 8.3500 Nov 16, 2012 1 500.00 95.6926 95.6926 95.6926 95.6926 8.3400 Mar 21, 2013 1 500.00 93.2771 93.2771 93.2771 93.2771 8.1699 Total 3 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 