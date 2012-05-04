May 4 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,516.4 83,951.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 340 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,571.4 63,775.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 254 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 945.0 20,176.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 7 86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 6,250.00 8.66 8.19%, 2020 1,650.00 8.53 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 4,850.00 8.22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.20%, NHB 2014 450.00 9.33 9.00%, EXIM 2019 250.00 9.09 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021 100.00 9.08 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.25%, RGTI 2021 1 45.00 98.9862 98.9862 98.9862 98.9862 10.3966 Total 1 45.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 4 1400.00 93.5000 93.3000 93.3000 93.3071 9.9300 Total 4 1400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 100.00 96.3871 96.3871 96.3871 96.3871 8.0400 7.83%, 2018 1 50.00 96.6200 96.6200 96.6200 96.6200 8.5668 8.24%, 2018 1 200.00 98.4700 98.4700 98.4700 98.4700 8.5718 8.19%, 2020 4 1650.00 98.1000 98.0600 98.0600 98.0745 8.5328 9.15%, 2024 30 6250.00 104.1300 103.2600 103.5200 103.6778 8.6625 8.28%, 2027 4 200.00 95.6000 95.5000 95.5000 95.5400 8.8132 8.97%, 2030 4 450.00 100.5700 100.5300 100.5450 100.5472 8.9078 7.40%, 2035 1 7.50 84.7400 84.7400 84.7400 84.7400 8.9697 8.33%, 2036 2 100.00 94.0300 93.8600 93.8600 93.9450 8.9453 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 98.3600 98.3600 98.3600 98.3600 8.9877 Total 49 9107.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 250.00 99.4843 99.4843 99.4843 99.4843 9.0932 9.20%, NHB 2014* 1 450.00 99.6194 99.6194 99.6194 99.6194 9.3346 Total 2 700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.20%, IRFC 2015* 1 50.00 97.5297 97.5297 97.5297 97.5297 9.1636 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 2 100.00 102.9806 102.9775 102.9775 102.9791 9.0751 9.64%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.0151 100.0151 100.0151 100.0151 9.5879 Total 4 200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.25%, AP 2021 1 50.00 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 9.0582 8.72%, TN 2022 1 10.00 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 8.9990 8.39%, UTK 2021 1 3.90 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 9.0001 8.66%, WB 2022 1 100.00 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 9.0008 Total 4 163.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2012 1 500.00 96.7997 96.7997 96.7997 96.7997 8.3801 Total 1 500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 2 4850.00 92.4813 92.4813 92.4813 92.4813 8.2201 Jul 13, 2012 1 1050.00 98.4797 98.4797 98.4797 98.4797 8.4101 Jul 27, 2012 1 500.00 98.1679 98.1679 98.1679 98.1679 8.4098 Total 4 6400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com