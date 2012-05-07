May 7 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,020.0 26,020.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 99 99 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,700.0 16,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 73 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,320.0 9,320.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 26 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 5,250.00 8.66 8.79%, 2021 4,050.00 8.64 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 1,450.00 8.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017 2,500.00 9.33 9.70%, RECL 2012 1,500.00 10.09 7.89%, PFC 2012 950.00 10.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 100.2143 100.2143 100.2143 100.2143 9.6469 11.25%, HDFC 2018* 2 500.00 107.3717 107.3717 107.3717 107.3717 9.6057 11.70%, HDFC 2018A 2 320.00 111.0332 111.0332 111.0332 111.0332 9.3803 11.95%, HDFC 2018A 1 100.00 110.8169 110.8169 110.8169 110.8169 9.6100 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 1 50.00 102.2932 102.2932 102.2932 102.2932 9.4959 Total 7 1220.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 400.00 93.3000 93.3000 93.3000 93.3000 9.9316 Total 1 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 1 100.00 98.4800 98.4800 98.4800 98.4800 8.5697 8.19%, 2020 6 1050.00 98.1700 98.1000 98.1400 98.1295 8.5230 8.79%, 2021 15 4050.00 101.1200 100.8500 100.8600 100.9402 8.6429 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 96.3500 96.3500 96.3500 96.3500 8.6682 9.15%, 2024 28 5250.00 103.8800 103.5600 103.7250 103.7263 8.6562 8.97%, 2030 6 400.00 100.6100 100.5000 100.5000 100.5625 8.9061 8.33%, 2036 1 100.00 93.8500 93.8500 93.8500 93.8500 8.9555 8.83%, 2041 3 300.00 98.4700 98.3200 98.4100 98.4000 8.9838 Total 61 11350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 97.8707 97.8707 97.8707 97.8707 9.3212 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0872 100.0872 100.0872 100.0872 9.8087 9.20%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 99.5696 99.5696 99.5696 99.5696 9.3600 Total 3 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017* 2 2500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3335 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 2 250.00 103.0954 103.0954 103.0954 103.0954 9.0560 7.10%, PFC 2012* 1 400.00 99.3848 99.3848 99.3848 99.3848 10.1885 7.75%, PFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.0443 99.0443 99.0443 99.0443 10.2532 7.89%, PFC 2012* 1 950.00 99.1017 99.1017 99.1017 99.1017 10.2546 9.80%, PFC 2012A* 1 350.00 99.7088 99.7088 99.7088 99.7088 10.2411 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 400.00 99.9557 99.9432 99.9432 99.9495 9.4775 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.9577 99.9577 99.9577 99.9577 9.5164 10.10%, PGC 2012* 2 200.00 99.9394 99.9305 99.9305 99.9350 10.0403 9.25%, PGC 2027* 1 200.00 99.5095 99.5095 99.5095 99.5095 9.3000 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 1500.00 99.9297 99.9297 99.9297 99.9297 10.0858 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.1098 102.1098 102.1098 102.1098 9.3779 Total 16 7550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 2 500.00 99.4527 99.4527 99.4527 99.4527 8.3693 Jul 13, 2012 4 1000.00 98.5091 98.5091 98.5091 98.5091 8.3699 Jul 27, 2012 1 1000.00 98.2028 98.2028 98.2028 98.2028 8.3498 Total 7 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 3 1000.00 97.4247 97.4247 97.4247 97.4247 8.3898 Total 3 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 1 1450.00 92.7467 92.7467 92.7467 92.7467 8.2500 Total 1 1450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com