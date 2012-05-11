May 11 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,421.5 112,883.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 464 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,321.5 82,276.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 354 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,100.0 30,607.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 110 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 4,200.00 8.25 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 1,300.00 8.55 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 1,250.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013 500.00 9.84 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.1%, EXIM 2014 350.00 9.25 8%, EXIM 2013 250.00 8.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.8409 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 99.3245 99.3245 99.3245 99.3245 9.6472 9.55%, HIND 2022* 3 200.00 99.7593 99.7593 99.7593 99.7593 9.5800 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 100.00 99.8098 99.8098 99.8098 99.8098 9.8396 Total 6 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 1000.00 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 8.1556 8.24%, 2018 1 250.00 98.5900 98.5900 98.5900 98.5900 8.5457 8.79%, 2021 12 1300.00 101.6900 101.4400 101.5300 101.5454 8.5484 9.15%, 2024 8 1150.00 104.5500 104.1850 104.2900 104.3850 8.5715 6.90%, 2026 1 100.00 84.0500 84.0500 84.0500 84.0500 8.9378 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 8.8369 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 8.9546 Total 26 4100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 99.0310 99.0310 99.0310 99.0310 8.6971 9.10%, EXIM 2014* 1 350.00 99.6402 99.6402 99.6402 99.6402 9.2489 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 97.1677 97.1677 97.1677 97.1677 9.4442 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 2 100.00 97.7608 97.6995 97.7608 97.7302 9.3439 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 200.00 100.1201 100.1201 100.1201 100.1201 9.5329 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 1 250.00 100.7638 100.7638 100.7638 100.7638 9.4430 Total 7 1250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 100.0112 100.0112 100.0112 100.0112 9.5652 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.8012 99.8012 99.8012 99.8012 9.5450 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 9.3717 8.84%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 97.4813 97.4813 97.4813 97.4813 9.2973 9.35%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 100.0429 100.0429 100.0429 100.0429 9.3168 9.35%, PGC 2021* 2 150.00 100.0560 100.0560 100.0560 100.0560 9.3170 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 100.5205 100.5205 100.5205 100.5205 9.3708 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.1076 102.1076 102.1076 102.1076 9.3778 Total 9 850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.16%, BIH 2022 2 150.00 100.4504 100.2882 100.4504 100.3963 9.0983 9.13%, GUJ 2022 3 350.00 100.5160 100.5160 100.5160 100.5160 9.0500 9.23%, GUJ 2022 2 150.00 101.1405 101.1405 101.1405 101.1405 9.0500 9.10%, TN 2022 3 350.00 100.3500 100.2241 100.3500 100.2675 9.0583 Total 10 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 10, 2012 2 1071.50 98.0196 98.0173 98.0196 98.0184 8.3854 Total 2 1071.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 4 1250.00 97.5486 97.5486 97.5486 97.5486 8.4151 Total 4 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 250.00 92.5914 92.5914 92.5914 92.5914 8.2500 Apr 19, 2013 3 4200.00 92.8635 92.8635 92.8635 92.8635 8.2500 Mar 21, 2013 1 450.00 93.4694 93.4694 93.4694 93.4694 8.2000 Total 5 4900.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 