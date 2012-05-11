GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
May 11 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,421.5 112,883.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 464 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,321.5 82,276.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 354 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,100.0 30,607.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 110 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 4,200.00 8.25 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 1,300.00 8.55 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 1,250.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013 500.00 9.84 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.1%, EXIM 2014 350.00 9.25 8%, EXIM 2013 250.00 8.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.8409 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 99.3245 99.3245 99.3245 99.3245 9.6472 9.55%, HIND 2022* 3 200.00 99.7593 99.7593 99.7593 99.7593 9.5800 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 100.00 99.8098 99.8098 99.8098 99.8098 9.8396 Total 6 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 1000.00 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 8.1556 8.24%, 2018 1 250.00 98.5900 98.5900 98.5900 98.5900 8.5457 8.79%, 2021 12 1300.00 101.6900 101.4400 101.5300 101.5454 8.5484 9.15%, 2024 8 1150.00 104.5500 104.1850 104.2900 104.3850 8.5715 6.90%, 2026 1 100.00 84.0500 84.0500 84.0500 84.0500 8.9378 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 8.8369 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 8.9546 Total 26 4100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 99.0310 99.0310 99.0310 99.0310 8.6971 9.10%, EXIM 2014* 1 350.00 99.6402 99.6402 99.6402 99.6402 9.2489 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 97.1677 97.1677 97.1677 97.1677 9.4442 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 2 100.00 97.7608 97.6995 97.7608 97.7302 9.3439 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 200.00 100.1201 100.1201 100.1201 100.1201 9.5329 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 1 250.00 100.7638 100.7638 100.7638 100.7638 9.4430 Total 7 1250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 100.0112 100.0112 100.0112 100.0112 9.5652 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.8012 99.8012 99.8012 99.8012 9.5450 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 9.3717 8.84%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 97.4813 97.4813 97.4813 97.4813 9.2973 9.35%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 100.0429 100.0429 100.0429 100.0429 9.3168 9.35%, PGC 2021* 2 150.00 100.0560 100.0560 100.0560 100.0560 9.3170 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 100.5205 100.5205 100.5205 100.5205 9.3708 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.1076 102.1076 102.1076 102.1076 9.3778 Total 9 850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.16%, BIH 2022 2 150.00 100.4504 100.2882 100.4504 100.3963 9.0983 9.13%, GUJ 2022 3 350.00 100.5160 100.5160 100.5160 100.5160 9.0500 9.23%, GUJ 2022 2 150.00 101.1405 101.1405 101.1405 101.1405 9.0500 9.10%, TN 2022 3 350.00 100.3500 100.2241 100.3500 100.2675 9.0583 Total 10 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 10, 2012 2 1071.50 98.0196 98.0173 98.0196 98.0184 8.3854 Total 2 1071.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 4 1250.00 97.5486 97.5486 97.5486 97.5486 8.4151 Total 4 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 250.00 92.5914 92.5914 92.5914 92.5914 8.2500 Apr 19, 2013 3 4200.00 92.8635 92.8635 92.8635 92.8635 8.2500 Mar 21, 2013 1 450.00 93.4694 93.4694 93.4694 93.4694 8.2000 Total 5 4900.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
By Chris Thomas June 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, largely shrugging off a shockingly bad election result for British Prime Minister Theresa May that has plunged the UK into political chaos days before the start of Brexit talks. Sterling fell sharply, but with results still pointing to May's Conservatives forming a minority government, and analysts playing up the chances of a "softer" Brexit under that or an alternative left-wing coalition under Lab