May 14 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,200.0 32,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 112 112 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,950.0 29,950.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 99 99 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,250.0 2,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 14,300.00 8.53 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 4,950.00 8.23 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 3,850.00 8.58 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.20%, LICH 2012A 600.00 10.47 9.40%, LICH 2012 500.00 10.66 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NBRD 2014 250.00 9.53 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 200.00 99.5107 99.5107 99.5107 99.5107 10.6579 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.4220 99.4220 99.4220 99.4220 9.8898 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 99.7722 99.7722 99.7722 99.7722 9.7800 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.3245 99.3245 99.3245 99.3245 9.6472 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 99.6347 99.6347 99.6347 99.6347 9.6000 9.40%, LICH 2012* 1 500.00 99.1956 99.1956 99.1956 99.1956 10.6642 8.20%, LICH 2012A* 1 600.00 99.1697 99.1697 99.1697 99.1697 10.4722 Total 7 1550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 2 100.00 98.6750 98.6200 98.6200 98.6475 8.5331 8.19%, 2020 2 100.00 98.4900 98.4300 98.4300 98.4600 8.4637 8.79%, 2021 51 14300.00 101.7800 101.4500 101.7400 101.6400 8.5337 9.15%, 2024 17 3850.00 104.3500 104.1200 104.3000 104.2819 8.5846 8.28%, 2027 11 600.00 95.4200 95.2800 95.4000 95.3533 8.8366 8.97%, 2030 1 250.00 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 8.8472 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 94.1200 94.1200 94.1200 94.1200 8.9270 Total 85 19250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 2 100.00 97.8836 97.7608 97.8836 97.8222 9.3289 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 250.00 100.1305 100.1305 100.1305 100.1305 9.5278 Total 3 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3172 9.47%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 100.0928 100.0928 100.0928 100.0928 9.4200 9.85%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 101.6552 101.6552 101.6552 101.6552 9.4142 Total 3 350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.13%, GUJ 2022 5 250.00 100.5480 100.5154 100.5154 100.5284 9.0480 9.23%, WB 2022 3 650.00 100.9500 100.8400 100.9500 100.9331 9.0854 Total 8 900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 10, 2012 1 500.00 98.0440 98.0440 98.0440 98.0440 8.3699 Jul 27, 2012 1 150.00 98.3579 98.3579 98.3579 98.3579 8.3476 Total 2 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 2 4950.00 92.6274 92.6191 92.6274 92.6266 8.2310 Apr 19, 2013 1 3200.00 92.8910 92.8910 92.8910 92.8910 8.2400 Oct 19, 2012 1 1000.00 96.5169 96.5169 96.5169 96.5169 8.3899 Total 4 9150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com