May 21 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,030.0 16,030.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 71 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,980.0 10,980.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 54 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,050.0 5,050.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 4,250.00 8.54 8.79%, 2021 650.00 8.53 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 25, 2012 1,750.00 8.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.83%, HDFC 2013 3,000.00 10.39 2.00%, TML 2014 450.00 9.54 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017 250.00 9.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.83%, HDFC 2013* 1 3000.00 99.5460 99.5460 99.5460 99.5460 10.3927 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.7121 99.7121 99.7121 99.7121 9.7772 2.00%, TML 2014* 2 450.00 117.9910 117.9615 117.9615 117.9877 9.5391 Total 4 3500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 250.00 112.6540 112.6540 112.6540 112.6540 9.8952 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 250.00 99.0900 99.0900 99.0900 99.0900 8.0172 7.17%, 2015 2 250.00 97.3500 97.3300 97.3500 97.3460 8.1644 7.46%, 2017 1 50.00 96.2900 96.2900 96.2900 96.2900 8.3403 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 98.5100 98.5100 98.5100 98.5100 8.3491 8.24%, 2018 1 300.00 98.8600 98.8600 98.8600 98.8600 8.4865 8.19%, 2020 3 650.00 98.7000 98.6800 98.6950 98.6912 8.4223 8.79%, 2021 6 650.00 101.6800 101.6100 101.6300 101.6500 8.5313 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 8.5613 9.15%, 2024 19 4250.00 104.6700 104.6000 104.6200 104.6387 8.5380 8.28%, 2027 3 150.00 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 8.7875 8.97%, 2030 3 500.00 101.4900 101.4800 101.4900 101.4850 8.8054 8.83%, 2041 2 180.00 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 8.9256 Total 43 7330.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 97.8216 97.8216 97.8216 97.8216 9.3288 9.62%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 99.9046 99.9046 99.9046 99.9046 9.6007 Total 2 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 9.3217 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 98.0179 98.0179 98.0179 98.0179 9.5901 9.90%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.6410 101.6410 101.6410 101.6410 9.4400 9.35%, PGC 2019* 2 100.00 100.1481 100.1481 100.1481 100.1481 9.2964 9.64%, PGC 2020* 2 150.00 101.8230 101.8230 101.8230 101.8230 9.2952 9.64%, PGC 2021* 2 150.00 101.9750 101.9750 101.9750 101.9750 9.2956 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 99.3160 99.3160 99.3160 99.3160 9.5047 Total 10 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.13%, GUJ 2022 2 100.00 100.6414 100.6414 100.6414 100.6414 9.0300 8.69%, KER 2022 1 100.00 98.6200 98.6200 98.6200 98.6200 8.9016 8.66%, WB 2022 1 50.00 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 9.0498 Total 4 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 13, 2012 1 400.00 98.8230 98.8230 98.8230 98.8230 8.3600 Jun 15, 2012 1 250.00 99.4540 99.4540 99.4540 99.4540 8.3493 Aug 17, 2012 1 100.00 98.0394 98.0394 98.0394 98.0394 8.3900 Jul 27, 2012 1 400.00 98.5122 98.5122 98.5122 98.5122 8.3522 Total 4 1150.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 25, 2012 2 1750.00 99.9302 99.9302 99.9302 99.9302 8.4983 Total 2 1750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 1 500.00 95.2083 95.2083 95.2083 95.2083 8.3500 Total 1 500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 