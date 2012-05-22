May 22 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,764.0 41,794.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 95 166 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,614.0 33,594.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 85 139 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,150.0 8,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 27 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 6,400.00 8.55 9.15%, 2024 6,200.00 8.56 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 3,500.00 8.26 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.83%, HDFC 2013 1,500.00 10.35 9.60%, HDFC 2012 1,000.00 10.39 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.47%, IRFC 2031 250.00 9.16 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2012* 1 1000.00 99.7540 99.7540 99.7540 99.7540 10.3899 9.83%, HDFC 2013* 1 1500.00 99.5714 99.5714 99.5714 99.5714 10.3529 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 2 100.00 99.7170 99.7170 99.7170 99.7170 9.8000 Total 4 2600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 98.4500 98.4500 98.4500 98.4500 8.3641 8.19%, 2020 3 250.00 98.6700 98.6200 98.6200 98.6400 8.4318 8.79%, 2021 27 6400.00 101.6800 101.4000 101.6450 101.5326 8.5494 9.15%, 2024 32 6200.00 104.5600 104.4200 104.5400 104.4975 8.5559 8.28%, 2027 5 304.00 95.9500 95.8000 95.8500 95.8176 8.7792 8.97%, 2030 4 300.00 101.6400 101.4000 101.6400 101.4867 8.8052 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 99.2500 99.2500 99.2500 99.2500 8.9014 Total 73 13804.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 99.1175 99.1175 99.1175 99.1175 9.1695 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.47%, IRFC 2031* 1 250.00 102.6935 102.6935 102.6935 102.6935 9.1605 9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 50.00 97.8892 97.8892 97.8892 97.8892 9.2988 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 97.7526 97.7526 97.7526 97.7526 9.6000 9.42%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 99.9606 99.9606 99.9606 99.9606 9.4100 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.1050 102.1050 102.1050 102.1050 9.3777 Total 5 500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, JK 2022 2 10.00 102.3000 102.2000 102.3000 102.2500 9.1354 Total 2 10.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2012 2 1000.00 99.4766 99.4766 99.4766 99.4766 8.3498 Total 2 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 50.00 92.7743 92.7743 92.7743 92.7743 8.2400 May 17, 2013 3 2250.00 92.5030 92.4946 92.4946 92.5011 8.2423 Apr 19, 2013 3 3500.00 93.0393 93.0314 93.0314 93.0354 8.2550 Oct 19, 2012 1 2000.00 96.6808 96.6808 96.6808 96.6808 8.4101 Total 8 7800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com