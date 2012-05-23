May 23 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,668.4 68,462.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 100 266 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,902.4 57,496.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 80 219 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,766.0 10,966.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 47 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 5,100.00 8.54 8.79%, 2021 4,250.00 8.52 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 17, 2013 3,000.00 8.23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, LICH 2013 500.00 9.83 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, RECL 2014 500.00 9.54 7.35%, HPCL 2012 450.00 9.66 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.75%, DPSC 2016 1 1.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 10.6958 10.00%, HDFC 2013A 1 300.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.9888 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 1 100.00 99.7170 99.7170 99.7170 99.7170 9.8000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 2 100.00 99.5008 99.4388 99.4388 99.4698 9.6250 9.97%, LICH 2013* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.8300 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 1 100.00 97.1925 97.1925 97.1925 97.1925 9.6256 Total 7 1101.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.19%, 2020 2 600.00 98.7200 98.6650 98.7200 98.7108 8.4190 8.79%, 2021 13 4250.00 101.7600 101.6500 101.6600 101.6896 8.5250 8.13%, 2022 1 250.00 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 8.5859 9.15%, 2024 19 5100.00 104.6850 104.5800 104.6300 104.6303 8.5388 8.28%, 2027 2 400.00 95.9600 95.8800 95.9600 95.9000 8.7690 8.97%, 2030 7 500.00 101.8000 101.7100 101.7300 101.7670 8.7747 8.33%, 2036 5 450.00 94.4100 94.3000 94.3500 94.3356 8.9046 8.83%, 2041 2 300.00 99.2500 99.1300 99.2500 99.2300 8.9034 Total 51 11850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 99.3039 99.3039 99.3039 99.3039 9.1313 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.35%, HPCL 2012* 2 450.00 98.8081 98.7938 98.8081 98.8049 9.6616 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 65.00 99.7296 99.6804 99.7296 99.6918 9.5754 9.62%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.1215 100.1215 100.1215 100.1215 9.4229 8.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 97.4333 97.4333 97.4333 97.4333 9.3936 9.35%, PGC 2018* 2 100.00 99.8928 99.8928 99.8928 99.8928 9.3459 8.35%, RECL 2014* 3 500.00 97.5604 97.5604 97.5604 97.5604 9.5385 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 150.00 100.4053 100.4053 100.4053 100.4053 9.3907 Total 12 1615.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, AP 2022 1 100.00 100.4200 100.4200 100.4200 100.4200 9.0552 9.12%, GUJ 2022 4 400.00 100.3700 100.3400 100.3700 100.3488 9.0662 9.15%, KER 2022 1 50.00 100.5181 100.5181 100.5181 100.5181 9.0700 9.17%, UP 2022 2 332.40 100.2905 100.2905 100.2905 100.2905 9.1250 9.22%, WB 2022 9 650.00 100.5490 100.4800 100.5490 100.4925 9.1437 Total 17 1532.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 03, 2012 1 750.00 98.3923 98.3923 98.3923 98.3923 8.4000 Jun 15, 2012 2 500.00 99.4992 99.4992 99.4992 99.4992 8.3505 Aug 17, 2012 1 2220.00 98.0814 98.0814 98.0814 98.0814 8.3999 Jun 29, 2012 2 500.00 99.1783 99.1783 99.1783 99.1783 8.4001 Total 6 3970.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 06, 2012 1 500.00 99.0201 99.0201 99.0201 99.0201 8.4001 Oct 12, 2012 1 500.00 96.8571 96.8571 96.8571 96.8571 8.3999 Aug 31, 2012 1 50.00 97.7776 97.7776 97.7776 97.7776 8.3799 Total 3 1050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 17, 2013 1 3000.00 92.5308 92.5308 92.5308 92.5308 8.2300 Dec 28, 2012 2 2500.00 95.2173 95.2173 95.2173 95.2173 8.4100 Total 3 5500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 