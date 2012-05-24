May 24 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,989.2 90,451.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 367 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,340.0 72,836.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 289 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,649.2 17,615.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 78 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 5,550.00 8.52 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 09, 2012 2,000.00 8.40 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1,500.00 8.38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.585%, IDFC 2013 1,500.00 10.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IOC 2012 1,100.00 18.18 7.89%, PFC 2012 750.00 10.30 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013* 1 150.00 99.8100 99.8100 99.8100 99.8100 9.7834 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 99.7858 99.7858 99.7858 99.7858 9.9400 9.70%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 99.9320 99.9320 99.9320 99.9320 9.7100 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 2 300.00 97.0655 97.0439 97.0439 97.0619 9.6872 Total 5 800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2013C (RESET) 1 1.00 110.2500 110.2500 110.2500 110.2500 0.2686 CIT 2013F (RESET) 3 19.20 108.0200 108.0200 108.0200 108.0200 0.2522 Total 4 20.20 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 1000.00 93.0000 93.0000 93.0000 93.0000 9.9924 Total 2 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 1500.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 8.3768 8.24%, 2018 1 500.00 99.0600 99.0600 99.0600 99.0600 8.4426 8.19%, 2020 3 400.00 98.7350 98.7200 98.7200 98.7250 8.4165 8.79%, 2021 6 1150.00 101.9300 101.8100 101.9000 101.8396 8.5017 9.15%, 2024 26 5550.00 104.8000 104.6800 104.7400 104.7424 8.5243 8.97%, 2030 13 1000.00 101.9000 101.7900 101.8600 101.8340 8.7675 8.33%, 2036 3 400.00 94.4700 94.4600 94.4700 94.4638 8.8911 Total 53 10500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 99.5321 99.5321 99.5321 99.5321 9.7415 9.25%, EXIM 2013A* 1 250.00 99.1845 99.1845 99.1845 99.1845 9.7421 9.70%, IDFC 2012F* 1 400.00 99.5052 99.5052 99.5052 99.5052 10.4699 9.585%, IDFC 2013 2 1500.00 99.3907 99.3900 99.3907 99.3902 10.3388 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 2 300.00 99.8782 99.8782 99.8782 99.8782 9.6430 Total 7 2700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.35%, HPCL 2012* 1 150.00 98.8081 98.8081 98.8081 98.8081 9.6552 7.15%, IOC 2012* 1 1100.00 99.8750 99.8750 99.8750 99.8750 18.1758 9.57%, IRFC 2021 1 33.00 102.9600 102.9600 102.9600 102.9600 9.0751 7.89%, PFC 2012* 2 750.00 99.1899 99.1899 99.1899 99.1899 10.2978 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 200.00 99.6313 99.6313 99.6313 99.6313 9.6000 9.62%, PFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.4639 100.4639 100.4639 100.4639 9.4528 9.64%, PFC 2016 2 50.00 100.5027 100.5027 100.5027 100.5027 9.4568 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.7270 99.7270 99.7270 99.7270 9.3836 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 200.00 101.9802 101.9802 101.9802 101.9802 9.3977 Total 14 2883.00 Public Sector Unit Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------------- 0.00%, RECL 2020* 1 246.00 48.3570 48.3570 48.3570 48.3570 8.6632 Total 1 246.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, AP 2022 2 150.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 9.0535 9.12%, GUJ 2022 8 750.00 100.4300 100.4000 100.4200 100.4133 9.0561 9.17%, UP 2022 1 90.00 100.3800 100.3800 100.3800 100.3800 9.1111 9.22%, WB 2022 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 9.1424 Total 12 1090.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 09, 2012 1 2000.00 96.2776 96.2776 96.2776 96.2776 8.4000 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 500.00 96.4272 96.4272 96.4272 96.4272 8.3999 Feb 22, 2013 1 250.00 94.1615 94.1615 94.1615 94.1615 8.2901 Total 2 750.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com