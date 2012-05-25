May 25 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,095.8 107,547.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 416 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,938.3 87,774.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 330 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,157.5 19,772.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 8 86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 7,200.00 8.53 8.24%, 2018 2,620.00 8.47 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 23, 2012 1,000.00 8.40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017 1,400.00 9.33 7.10%, PFC 2012 250.00 10.23 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012F 250.00 10.42 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 99.4351 99.4351 99.4351 99.4351 9.6300 9.56%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 99.1444 99.1444 99.1444 99.1444 9.7573 Total 2 100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2013F (RESET) 1 7.50 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 108.1200 0.1439 Total 1 7.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 5.59%, 2016 1 50.00 90.7000 90.7000 90.7000 90.7000 8.3630 7.49%, 2017 1 50.00 96.4800 96.4800 96.4800 96.4800 8.3796 7.99%, 2017 1 153.30 98.4500 98.4500 98.4500 98.4500 8.3652 8.07%, 2017 1 205.00 98.9000 98.9000 98.9000 98.9000 8.3571 8.24%, 2018 2 2620.00 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 8.4668 8.79%, 2021 16 7200.00 101.7700 101.5500 101.6800 101.6846 8.5253 9.15%, 2024 2 100.00 104.5000 104.4800 104.4800 104.4900 8.5562 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 95.9100 95.9100 95.9100 95.9100 8.7679 8.33%, 2036 3 960.00 94.3600 94.2800 94.2800 94.3550 8.9028 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 99.2500 99.2500 99.2500 99.2500 8.9016 Total 30 11638.30 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012F* 1 250.00 99.5354 99.5354 99.5354 99.5354 10.4188 9.32%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 99.2689 99.2689 99.2689 99.2689 9.6496 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 1 100.00 99.9990 99.9990 99.9990 99.9990 9.5200 Total 3 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017* 1 1400.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3276 7.10%, PFC 2012* 1 250.00 99.5516 99.5516 99.5516 99.5516 10.2268 Total 2 1650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, GUJ 2022 2 200.00 100.3800 100.3800 100.3800 100.3800 9.0610 9.22%, WB 2022 2 150.00 100.4800 100.4600 100.4800 100.4667 9.1473 Total 4 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 13, 2012 2 750.00 98.9537 98.9537 98.9537 98.9537 8.3899 Aug 24, 2012 1 100.00 98.0196 98.0196 98.0196 98.0196 8.3801 Total 3 850.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 23, 2012 2 1000.00 96.0458 96.0458 96.0458 96.0458 8.3950 Sep 28, 2012 1 100.00 97.2568 97.2568 97.2568 97.2568 8.3700 Total 3 1100.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 17, 2013 1 1000.00 92.5997 92.5997 92.5997 92.5997 8.2400 Total 1 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com