May 28 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,971.0 25,971.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 94 94 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,450.0 22,450.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 74 74 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,521.0 3,521.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 4,900.00 8.51 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 24, 2012 2,050.00 8.39 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 08, 2013 4,700.00 8.30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012F 1,000.00 10.42 9.868%, IDFC 2017 500.00 9.79 9.5850%, IDFC 2013 500.00 10.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.0471 100.0471 100.0471 100.0471 9.8600 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012C* 1 100.00 108.7688 108.7688 108.7688 108.7688 10.2533 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 250.00 113.0136 113.0136 113.0136 113.0136 9.7618 0.00%, SUNF 2012A* 1 96.00 99.1956 99.1956 99.1956 99.1956 9.4278 Total 3 446.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 400.00 93.0500 93.0500 93.0500 93.0500 9.9845 Total 2 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 200.00 96.2949 96.2949 96.2949 96.2949 8.1500 7.17%, 2015 1 100.00 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 8.1848 8.24%, 2018 6 1050.00 99.0600 99.0000 99.0500 99.0376 8.4475 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 8.4033 8.79%, 2021 22 4900.00 101.8500 101.7000 101.8100 101.7715 8.5118 9.15%, 2024 8 1750.00 104.6100 104.5700 104.6100 104.5843 8.5440 8.28%, 2027 11 1650.00 96.1800 95.9600 96.1400 96.0230 8.7540 8.33%, 2036 2 150.00 94.5500 94.5500 94.5500 94.5500 8.8822 Total 52 10050.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012F* 4 1000.00 99.5354 99.5354 99.5354 99.5354 10.4225 9.5850%, IDFC 2013 2 500.00 99.4061 99.4061 99.4061 99.4061 10.3223 9.868%, IDFC 2017 2 500.00 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 9.7907 9.75%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 99.9307 99.9307 99.9307 99.9307 9.7625 Total 9 2250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 200.00 99.1970 99.1970 99.1970 99.1970 10.2143 8.20%, IRFC 2015 1 25.00 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 9.1924 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.6031 99.6031 99.6031 99.6031 9.6100 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.6561 99.6561 99.6561 99.6561 9.6000 8.60%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 93.8924 93.8924 93.8924 93.8924 9.4472 9.46%, PFC 2026* 1 50.00 100.3525 100.3525 100.3525 100.3525 9.3972 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 99.2558 99.2558 99.2558 99.2558 9.4480 Total 7 775.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, GUJ 2022 6 550.00 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 9.0655 9.15%, KER 2022 2 100.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 9.0800 9.22%, WB 2022 3 100.00 100.4800 100.4800 100.4800 100.4800 9.1451 Total 11 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 24, 2012 2 2050.00 98.0417 98.0394 98.0417 98.0395 8.3898 Total 2 2050.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 14, 2012 1 1100.00 97.5804 97.5804 97.5804 97.5804 8.3801 Total 1 1100.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 1050.00 94.5005 94.5005 94.5005 94.5005 8.3299 Mar 08, 2013 1 4700.00 93.9538 93.9538 93.9538 93.9538 8.2999 May 17, 2013 1 50.00 92.6191 92.6191 92.6191 92.6191 8.2400 Apr 19, 2013 1 1950.00 93.1568 93.1568 93.1568 93.1568 8.2500 Mar 21, 2013 1 50.00 93.7149 93.7149 93.7149 93.7149 8.2700 Dec 28, 2012 1 300.00 95.3431 95.3431 95.3431 95.3431 8.3699 Total 6 8100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com