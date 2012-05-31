May 31 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,561.1 93,423.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 108 386 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,361.1 79,387.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 90 326 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,200.0 14,036.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 7,950.00 8.45 9.15%, 2024 1,650.00 8.47 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 1,700.50 8.32 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015 1,250.00 9.49 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2015 750.00 9.49 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.64%, PGC 2015 350.00 9.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2022A* 1 100.00 99.2995 99.2995 99.2995 99.2995 9.6032 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 50.00 99.7337 99.7337 99.7337 99.7337 9.8885 Total 2 150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 610.00 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 8.0226 6.07%, 2014 1 100.00 96.3734 96.3734 96.3734 96.3734 8.1100 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 8.4195 8.24%, 2018 2 500.00 99.3200 99.1325 99.3200 99.2263 8.4061 8.79%, 2021 42 7950.00 102.5300 101.4950 101.9300 102.1935 8.4466 9.15%, 2024 15 1650.00 105.4700 104.7000 105.3900 105.1514 8.4715 8.28%, 2027 6 583.00 97.3500 96.7500 97.3000 96.9671 8.6385 8.33%, 2036 4 200.00 95.8200 95.6400 95.6400 95.7575 8.7556 8.83%, 2041 3 700.00 100.8800 100.4500 100.8800 100.8143 8.7520 Total 75 12793.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 5 1250.00 96.3233 96.3233 96.3233 96.3233 9.4923 9.50%, EXIM 2015* 1 750.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.4932 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 50.00 100.0092 100.0092 100.0092 100.0092 9.2900 Total 7 2050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 150.00 102.9829 102.9829 102.9829 102.9829 9.0703 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 200.00 97.6383 97.6383 97.6383 97.6383 9.6500 8.90%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.1722 98.1722 98.1722 98.1722 9.6500 8.64%, PGC 2015* 3 350.00 97.7407 97.7407 97.7407 97.7407 9.4916 8.84%, PGC 2015* 1 100.00 98.3716 98.3716 98.3716 98.3716 9.5000 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 50.00 97.9159 97.9159 97.9159 97.9159 9.5447 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 99.7802 99.7802 99.7802 99.7802 9.4074 Total 9 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, GUJ 2022 3 350.00 101.0000 100.9500 100.9500 100.9857 8.9678 9.15%, KER 2022 2 200.00 100.7741 100.7089 100.7741 100.7252 9.0375 9.12%, RAJ 2022 1 50.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 9.0499 9.17%, UP 2022 2 117.60 100.8000 100.8000 100.8000 100.8000 9.0459 Total 8 717.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2012 2 750.00 99.6903 99.6830 99.6903 99.6879 8.1632 Aug 31, 2012 3 1700.50 97.9690 97.9690 97.9690 97.9690 8.3152 Total 5 2450.50 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 1 250.00 97.9726 97.9726 97.9726 97.9726 8.3002 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 1 150.00 93.2540 93.2540 93.2540 93.2540 8.2000 Total 1 150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com