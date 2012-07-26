Jul 26 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,647.9 132,903.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 498 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,747.9 100,981.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 275 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,900.0 31,922.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 223 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 2,550.00 8.30 8.15%, 2022A 2,400.00 8.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 26, 2013 2,250.00 7.94 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 1,500.00 9.26 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.20%, NHB 2014 1,000.00 9.18 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.71%, IDFC 2014 500.00 9.42 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.5387 100.5387 100.5387 100.5387 9.5600 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 1450.00 99.3700 99.3700 99.3700 99.3700 7.8682 7.17%, 2015 1 400.00 98.1800 98.1800 98.1800 98.1800 7.8836 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 8.0181 5.69%, 2018 1 150.00 88.4700 88.4700 88.4700 88.4700 8.1015 8.08%, 2022 1 1000.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 8.2581 8.15%, 2022A 8 2400.00 100.3550 100.2800 100.2800 100.3373 8.0974 9.15%, 2024 11 2550.00 106.5400 106.4300 106.4700 106.4780 8.2967 8.33%, 2026 4 1300.00 100.8400 100.8100 100.8200 100.8277 8.2282 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 99.3550 99.3550 99.3550 99.3550 8.3537 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 104.7900 104.7900 104.7900 104.7900 8.4498 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.8550 102.8550 102.8550 102.8550 8.5612 Total 31 9750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.71%, IDFC 2014* 1 500.00 100.4412 100.4412 100.4412 100.4412 9.4200 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 2 150.00 100.2661 100.2660 100.2660 100.2660 9.2991 9.20%, NHB 2014* 1 1000.00 99.9758 99.9758 99.9758 99.9758 9.1820 Total 4 1650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.89%, PFC 2012* 1 450.00 99.7742 99.7742 99.7742 99.7742 9.1119 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.6704 100.6704 100.6704 100.6704 9.2422 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.4425 100.4425 100.4425 100.4425 9.2400 9.61%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.5268 100.5268 100.5268 100.5268 9.2993 9.36%, PFC 2021* 2 100.00 100.5078 100.5078 100.5078 100.5078 9.2639 9.30%, PGC 2022A* 1 50.00 101.0182 101.0182 101.0182 101.0182 9.1300 9.40%, RECL 2017* 8 1500.00 100.5100 100.4500 100.5000 100.5000 9.2633 9.39%, RECL 2019* 2 150.00 100.6209 100.6209 100.6209 100.6209 9.2600 9.35%, RECL 2022* 6 350.00 100.6516 100.5565 100.6199 100.6110 9.2414 Total 23 3200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.85%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 8.8035 8.91%, WB 2022 1 100.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 8.8390 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 26, 2012 1 1000.00 98.0276 98.0276 98.0276 98.0276 8.0705 Total 1 1000.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 2 1000.00 96.5709 96.5709 96.5709 96.5709 8.0501 Nov 09, 2012 1 2000.00 97.7119 97.7119 97.7119 97.7119 8.1401 Jan 18, 2013 1 500.00 96.2838 96.2838 96.2838 96.2838 8.0501 Oct 26, 2012 2 1897.90 98.0157 98.0157 98.0157 98.0157 8.1201 Total 6 5397.90 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 550.00 94.2519 94.2519 94.2519 94.2519 7.9500 Jul 12, 2013 1 650.00 92.9415 92.9415 92.9415 92.9415 7.9200 Jul 26, 2013 3 2250.00 92.6725 92.6600 92.6600 92.6656 7.9367 Total 5 3450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com