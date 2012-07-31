Jul 31 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,145.0 28,304.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 135 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,295.0 18,104.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 74 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,850.0 10,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 2,500.00 8.37 8.15%, 2022A 1,475.00 8.17 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 17, 2013 1,500.00 8.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2022 1,300.00 9.29 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.33%, NBRD 2017 450.00 9.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 450.00 9.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 250.00 99.9900 99.9900 99.9900 99.9900 8.0699 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 8.1943 8.79%, 2021 4 1320.00 103.1700 102.8100 102.8100 102.9178 8.3286 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 8.3797 8.15%, 2022A 7 1475.00 99.9400 99.4050 99.4050 99.8251 8.1738 9.15%, 2024 5 2500.00 106.1700 105.6900 105.8000 105.8925 8.3701 8.33%, 2026 5 600.00 100.3650 99.7800 100.2900 100.1988 8.3046 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 98.6600 98.6600 98.6600 98.6600 8.4363 8.33%, 2036 5 350.00 97.4700 96.9000 96.9000 97.1129 8.6154 8.83%, 2041 3 200.00 102.0000 101.9600 101.9600 101.9850 8.6411 Total 33 6845.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, NBRD 2015* 1 300.00 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 9.1838 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 1 100.00 99.6185 99.6185 99.6185 99.6185 9.2466 9.33%, NBRD 2017* 2 450.00 100.2353 100.2353 100.2353 100.2353 9.2500 Total 4 850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 150.00 100.3187 100.3187 100.3187 100.3187 9.2900 9.40%, RECL 2017* 6 450.00 100.3600 100.2600 100.2650 100.2950 9.3149 9.39%, RECL 2019* 2 100.00 100.3902 100.2906 100.3902 100.3404 9.3150 9.35%, RECL 2022* 15 1300.00 100.3620 100.1099 100.2359 100.2699 9.2946 Total 25 2000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.85%, MAH 2022 1 150.00 99.8631 99.8631 99.8631 99.8631 8.8700 Total 1 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 03, 2012 2 500.00 99.9554 99.9554 99.9554 99.9554 8.1431 Sep 07, 2012 1 350.00 99.1756 99.1756 99.1756 99.1756 8.2002 Oct 12, 2012 1 250.00 98.4331 98.4331 98.4331 98.4331 8.0698 Total 4 1100.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 2 1400.00 96.6140 96.6140 96.6140 96.6140 8.2000 Total 2 1400.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 14, 2013 1 500.00 93.4276 93.4276 93.4276 93.4276 8.1000 May 17, 2013 1 1500.00 93.9382 93.9382 93.9382 93.9382 8.1499 May 31, 2013 1 800.00 93.6631 93.6631 93.6631 93.6631 8.1500 Total 3 2800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com