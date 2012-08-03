Aug 3 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,713.5 125,518.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 385 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,413.5 91,818.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 192 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,300.0 33,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 193 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1,500.00 8.21 8.33%, 2026 850.00 8.39 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1,000.00 8.22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.30%, LICH 2013 1,000.00 9.58 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.23%, NBRD 2015 950.00 9.08 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2022 800.00 9.27 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 2 450.00 99.8332 99.8218 99.8332 99.8243 9.5549 9.60%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.0561 100.0561 100.0561 100.0561 9.5700 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 1 150.00 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 9.6200 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 100.00 100.4839 100.4839 100.4839 100.4839 9.5500 7.30%, LICH 2013* 1 1000.00 98.3626 98.3626 98.3626 98.3626 9.5813 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.4186 100.4186 100.4186 100.4186 9.8988 9.75%, LICH 2015B* 1 50.00 100.4041 100.4041 100.4041 100.4041 9.6000 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 100.00 120.8726 120.8726 120.8726 120.8726 9.0403 Total 9 2250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 550.00 93.8300 93.8300 93.8300 93.8300 9.3767 Total 1 550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 2 800.00 98.8500 98.8000 98.8500 98.8406 7.9538 7.83%, 2018 2 1500.00 98.2900 98.2600 98.2600 98.2670 8.2138 8.19%, 2020 3 400.00 99.4800 99.3250 99.3250 99.4556 8.2880 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 98.3250 98.3250 98.3250 98.3250 8.3300 8.15%, 2022A 1 13.50 99.6000 99.6000 99.6000 99.6000 8.2074 9.15%, 2024 4 700.00 105.8400 105.5900 105.7900 105.7864 8.3830 8.33%, 2026 4 850.00 99.5600 99.5200 99.5300 99.5388 8.3854 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 8.5747 8.28%, 2032 1 100.00 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 8.5830 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 97.0300 97.0300 97.0300 97.0300 8.6237 Total 20 4563.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.82%, IDFC 2013* 1 100.00 100.4869 100.4869 100.4869 100.4869 9.1277 9.71%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.4588 100.4588 100.4588 100.4588 9.4000 9.75%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.4784 100.4784 100.4784 100.4784 9.4500 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 2 500.00 100.8236 100.7573 100.8236 100.7905 9.1899 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 1 50.00 100.8507 100.8507 100.8507 100.8507 9.1599 9.20%, NBRD 2015* 1 750.00 100.1197 100.1197 100.1197 100.1197 8.8739 9.23%, NBRD 2015* 3 950.00 100.3603 100.1384 100.3603 100.3486 9.0847 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 4 550.00 100.5907 100.5907 100.5907 100.5907 9.1451 9.46%, NBRD 2015* 1 300.00 100.6657 100.6657 100.6657 100.6657 9.1500 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 150.00 100.5143 100.5143 100.5143 100.5143 9.0844 Total 16 3850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.39%, PFC 2022* 2 100.00 100.3862 100.3862 100.3862 100.3862 9.3173 9.25%, PGC 2021B* 2 150.00 100.3525 100.3525 100.3525 100.3525 9.1675 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 9.2739 9.35%, RECL 2022* 11 800.00 100.4865 100.3575 100.3575 100.4420 9.2669 Total 16 1200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, GUJ 2022 1 150.00 101.6230 101.6230 101.6230 101.6230 8.8650 Total 1 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 1000.00 98.0567 98.0567 98.0567 98.0567 8.2200 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 28, 2013 1 150.00 93.2924 93.2924 93.2924 93.2924 8.0500 Total 1 150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30%