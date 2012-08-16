Aug 16 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,858.0 63,305.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 199 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,450.0 45,937.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 115 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,408.0 17,368.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 84 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,000.00 8.40 8.15%, 2022A 1,850.00 8.24 9.15%, 2024 1,100.00 8.39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015 1,000.00 9.25 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2012A 950.00 9.28 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 750.00 9.26 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 98.9567 98.9567 98.9567 98.9567 9.7000 9.75%, LICH 2015B* 1 250.00 100.2620 100.2620 100.2620 100.2620 9.6500 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 100.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 10.2203 Total 3 400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012G* 1 500.00 107.8038 107.8038 107.8038 107.8038 9.1127 0.00%, HDFC 2013B* 1 500.00 111.8339 111.8339 111.8339 111.8339 9.3310 Total 2 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 50.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.2740 8.19%, 2020 3 850.00 99.3500 99.2800 99.3000 99.3271 8.3112 8.15%, 2022A 5 1850.00 99.4000 99.3000 99.3850 99.3743 8.2413 9.15%, 2024 6 1100.00 105.7000 105.6600 105.6700 105.6873 8.3945 8.33%, 2026 6 2000.00 99.4100 99.3800 99.4050 99.3956 8.4028 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 8.5796 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 97.0100 97.0100 97.0100 97.0100 8.5988 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 8.5962 8.83%, 2041 3 400.00 101.7500 101.7500 101.7500 101.7500 8.6626 Total 27 6450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 1 200.00 100.6446 100.6446 100.6446 100.6446 9.2000 9.33%, NBRD 2017* 1 250.00 100.4103 100.4103 100.4103 100.4103 9.2000 Total 2 450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2012A* 1 950.00 99.9824 99.9824 99.9824 99.9824 9.2769 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.6211 100.6211 100.6211 100.6211 9.2613 9.64%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 100.5942 100.5942 100.5942 100.5942 9.2500 9.46%, PFC 2015* 5 1000.00 100.3973 100.3973 100.3973 100.3973 9.2500 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.4675 100.4675 100.4675 100.4675 9.2626 9.33%, PFC 2017* 2 300.00 100.1858 100.0434 100.0434 100.1621 9.2431 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 1 300.00 100.5305 100.5305 100.5305 100.5305 9.2415 9.05%, PFC 2020 1 8.00 98.8295 98.8295 98.8295 98.8295 9.2320 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 350.00 101.6516 101.6516 101.6516 101.6516 9.0860 10.90%, RECL 2013A 1 250.00 101.6971 101.6971 101.6971 101.6971 9.1618 9.40%, RECL 2017* 5 750.00 100.6153 100.3715 100.6153 100.4723 9.2634 9.35%, RECL 2022* 2 150.00 100.4425 100.4425 100.4425 100.4425 9.2650 Total 22 4558.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 1 1000.00 96.9345 96.9345 96.9345 96.9345 8.2449 Total 1 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com