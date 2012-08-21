Aug 21 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,561.4 18,561.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 241 241 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,500.0 13,500.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 36 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,061.4 5,061.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 205 205 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 5,950.00 8.39 8.15%, 2022A 1,900.00 8.24 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 09, 2012 2,000.00 8.21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, PFC 2017 500.00 9.18 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, LICH 2015 500.00 9.64 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2013O (RESET) 414.90 0.38 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, CAI 2012* 1 250.00 99.8437 99.8437 99.8437 99.8437 9.0519 9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 100.00 99.9989 99.9989 99.9989 99.9989 9.5900 9.85%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.5023 100.5023 100.5023 100.5023 9.6000 9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 1 150.00 100.5118 100.5118 100.5118 100.5118 9.6000 10.15%, LICH 2013* 1 100.00 100.2202 100.2202 100.2202 100.2202 9.7106 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.2164 100.2164 100.2164 100.2164 9.6080 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 500.00 100.4885 100.4885 100.4885 100.4885 9.6350 8.40%, TCFS 2013* 2 250.00 99.3603 99.3603 99.3603 99.3603 9.6734 Total 9 1750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2013O (RESET) 157 414.90 109.1500 109.1500 109.1500 109.1500 0.3761 CIT 2013P (RESET) 15 18.50 109.6500 109.6500 109.6500 109.6500 0.3744 CTF 2013 (RESET)* 3 81.00 108.6500 108.6500 108.6500 108.6500 0.3425 0.00%, HDFC 2012G* 1 250.00 108.0005 108.0005 108.0005 108.0005 8.8105 Total 176 764.40 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.19%, 2020 5 1450.00 99.4500 99.3450 99.4500 99.3905 8.2994 8.79%, 2021 1 100.00 102.5300 102.5300 102.5300 102.5300 8.3868 8.15%, 2022A 6 1900.00 99.4850 99.3750 99.3750 99.4074 8.2363 8.33%, 2026 19 5950.00 99.6400 99.4400 99.4400 99.5382 8.3850 Total 31 9400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 1 100.00 100.3286 100.3286 100.3286 100.3286 9.1249 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 100.00 100.7625 100.7625 100.7625 100.7625 9.1600 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 100.7919 100.7919 100.7919 100.7919 9.1699 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 2 200.00 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 9.1845 Total 5 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 250.00 99.8406 99.8406 99.8406 99.8406 9.0357 8.40%, IRFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.3155 99.3155 99.3155 99.3155 8.9415 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 9.2461 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 300.00 100.4399 100.4390 100.4390 100.4395 9.2300 9.52%, PFC 2017* 2 500.00 100.3872 100.3872 100.3872 100.3872 9.1809 9.30%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 100.5697 100.5697 100.5697 100.5697 9.2100 9.30%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 100.5963 100.5963 100.5963 100.5963 9.2100 11.50%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 102.5353 102.5353 102.5353 102.5353 9.1740 9.40%, RECL 2017* 3 300.00 100.4614 100.4614 100.4614 100.4614 9.2650 9.35%, RECL 2022* 2 97.00 100.5330 100.4707 100.5330 100.5009 9.2551 Total 15 1897.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 15, 2012 1 250.00 98.1172 98.1172 98.1172 98.1172 8.2401 Total 1 250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 09, 2012 1 2000.00 98.2541 98.2541 98.2541 98.2541 8.2098 Total 1 2000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 09, 2013 1 600.00 92.7545 92.7545 92.7545 92.7545 8.1000 Sep 21, 2012 1 250.00 99.3314 99.3314 99.3314 99.3314 8.1894 Jul 26, 2013 1 1000.00 93.0065 93.0065 93.0065 93.0065 8.1200 Total 3 1850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 