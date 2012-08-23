Aug 23 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,905.0 61,230.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 406 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,034.6 44,828.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 108 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,870.4 16,401.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 298 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 7,000.00 8.39 8.15%, 2022A 3,298.00 8.23 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 31, 2013 2,700.00 8.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, NHB 2013 1,350.00 8.60 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.15%, LICH 2013 1,000.00 9.73 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012G 500.00 8.81 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 150.00 100.0053 100.0053 100.0053 100.0053 9.5850 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 100.00 100.5744 100.5744 100.5744 100.5744 9.5200 9.55%, HIND 2022* 3 250.00 99.0762 99.0154 99.0154 99.0640 9.6820 10.15%, LICH 2013* 2 1000.00 100.2050 100.2050 100.2050 100.2050 9.7273 9.40%, LICH 2013* 1 90.00 99.8984 99.8984 99.8984 99.8984 9.3855 9.75%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.3735 100.3735 100.3735 100.3735 9.6100 Total 9 1840.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2013O (RESET) 2 10.40 109.3000 109.3000 109.3000 109.3000 0.2168 CIT 2013X (RESET)* 1 50.00 109.3000 109.3000 109.3000 109.3000 0.2196 0.00%, HDFC 2012G* 1 500.00 108.0511 108.0511 108.0511 108.0511 8.8126 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 450.00 116.2025 116.2025 116.2025 116.2025 9.2367 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 100.00 106.0197 106.0197 106.0197 106.0197 9.2941 Total 6 1110.40 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 200.00 99.0762 99.0762 99.0762 99.0762 8.2200 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 89.1068 89.1068 89.1068 89.1068 8.3600 8.19%, 2020 2 150.00 99.3700 99.2700 99.2700 99.3033 8.3155 8.15%, 2022A 5 3298.00 99.4850 99.4300 99.4850 99.4775 8.2257 8.33%, 2026 14 7000.00 99.5500 99.4300 99.5100 99.4868 8.3913 8.97%, 2030 1 150.00 103.6300 103.6300 103.6300 103.6300 8.5708 8.28%, 2032 1 100.00 97.0900 97.0900 97.0900 97.0900 8.5898 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 101.9100 101.9100 101.9100 101.9100 8.6476 Total 26 11248.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 100.2953 100.2953 100.2953 100.2953 9.2132 9.82%, IDFC 2013* 1 90.00 100.5565 100.5565 100.5565 100.5565 9.0302 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 150.00 100.6209 100.6209 100.6209 100.6209 9.1296 9.45%, NBRD 2015A* 1 500.00 100.4344 100.4344 100.4344 100.4344 9.2522 8.50%, NHB 2013* 1 1350.00 99.7910 99.7910 99.7910 99.7910 8.6038 9.50%, NHB 2014* 1 500.00 100.0048 100.0048 100.0048 100.0048 9.4640 Total 6 2690.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.0044 99.0044 99.0044 99.0044 9.1700 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.5278 100.5278 100.5278 100.5278 9.2323 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.3972 100.3972 100.3972 100.3972 9.1776 9.30%, PGC 2016A 1 30.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 9.1489 9.30%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 100.6165 100.6165 100.6165 100.6165 9.1857 9.25%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 100.2488 100.2488 100.2488 100.2488 9.2000 9.30%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 100.6978 100.6978 100.6978 100.6978 9.2000 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 250.00 100.4590 100.4399 100.4399 100.4514 9.2670 Total 9 1230.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.92%, KER 2022 1 186.60 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.9034 8.92%, TN 2022A 1 400.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.9034 Total 2 586.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 23, 2012 1 1500.00 97.9942 97.9942 97.9942 97.9942 8.2099 Total 1 1500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 09, 2012 1 1000.00 98.2955 98.2955 98.2955 98.2955 8.2199 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 1 1000.00 97.8406 97.8406 97.8406 97.8406 8.2202 May 31, 2013 2 2700.00 94.1158 94.1158 94.1158 94.1158 8.1500 Total 3 3700.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 