Aug 28 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,451.7 59,048.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 104 200 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,341.7 40,958.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 119 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,110.0 18,090.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 81 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 3,100.00 8.34 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 19, 2012 6,250.00 8.21 Oct 05, 2012 4,350.00 8.24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.01%, PFC 2017 3,000.00 8.88 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, NBRD 2014 2,000.00 9.31 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 2.00%, TML 2013 600.00 9.23 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.46%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.9071 99.9071 99.9071 99.9071 9.5900 9.55%, HIND 2022* 5 350.00 99.2573 99.2573 99.2573 99.2573 9.6500 7.99%, LICH 2013* 1 200.00 99.1048 99.1048 99.1048 99.1048 9.6053 8.40%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 98.9313 98.9313 98.9313 98.9313 9.5935 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.1882 100.1882 100.1882 100.1882 9.5533 9.76%, LICH 2014* 3 600.00 100.2641 100.2543 100.2543 100.2559 9.6492 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 100.4243 100.4243 100.4243 100.4243 9.5600 2.00%, TML 2013* 3 600.00 122.0686 122.0686 122.0686 122.0686 9.2328 9.15%, TPOW 2013* 1 100.00 99.3467 99.3467 99.3467 99.3467 9.8979 9.15%, TPOW 2013A* 1 50.00 99.3084 99.3084 99.3084 99.3084 9.8250 9.15%, TPOW 2014* 1 100.00 98.8004 98.8004 98.8004 98.8004 9.8500 9.15%, TPOW 2014A* 1 50.00 98.7311 98.7311 98.7311 98.7311 9.8366 9.15%, TPOW 2015* 1 100.00 98.2672 98.2672 98.2672 98.2672 9.8500 9.15%, TPOW 2015A* 1 50.00 98.2056 98.2056 98.2056 98.2056 9.8405 9.15%, TPOW 2016* 1 100.00 97.7624 97.7624 97.7624 97.7624 9.8500 9.15%, TPOW 2016A* 1 50.00 97.7081 97.7081 97.7081 97.7081 9.8425 Total 24 2950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 200.00 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 8.2121 8.07%, 2017A 5 1275.00 99.5800 99.5050 99.5050 99.5729 8.1741 7.83%, 2018 1 1500.00 98.2300 98.2300 98.2300 98.2300 8.2267 8.19%, 2020 6 1950.00 99.6100 99.5200 99.5400 99.5522 8.2695 10.25%, 2021 1 250.00 111.6082 111.6082 111.6082 111.6082 8.3500 8.15%, 2022A 12 2425.00 99.9100 99.7750 99.7850 99.8335 8.1720 9.15%, 2024 1 250.00 105.7000 105.7000 105.7000 105.7000 8.3918 8.33%, 2026 12 3100.00 99.9250 99.8100 99.8500 99.8706 8.3438 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 103.9100 103.9100 103.9100 103.9100 8.5409 Total 40 11000.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 100.00 100.8210 100.8210 100.8210 100.8210 9.1500 9.35%, NBRD 2014* 2 2000.00 99.9833 99.9833 99.9833 99.9833 9.3131 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 100.00 100.3465 100.3465 100.3465 100.3465 9.1426 Total 4 2200.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014* 1 150.00 98.7150 98.7150 98.7150 98.7150 7.7911 Total 1 150.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019* 1 60.00 57.9500 57.9500 57.9500 57.9500 8.7860 Total 1 60.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.3868 100.3868 100.3868 100.3868 9.2500 9.01%, PFC 2017* 3 3000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8754 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 100.0112 100.0112 100.0112 100.0112 9.2600 9.52%, PFC 2017* 2 500.00 100.3330 100.3330 100.3330 100.3330 9.1933 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 1 50.00 100.6096 100.6096 100.6096 100.6096 9.2155 9.29%, PFC 2022* 1 350.00 100.1248 100.1248 100.1248 100.1248 9.2641 9.25%, PGC 2017B* 1 50.00 100.2505 100.2505 100.2505 100.2505 9.1558 10.90%, RECL 2013A 1 100.00 101.6784 101.6784 101.6784 101.6784 9.1405 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.3969 100.3969 100.3969 100.3969 9.2409 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 99.8800 99.6500 99.8800 99.8033 9.2956 9.35%, RECL 2022* 4 250.00 100.6850 100.6534 100.6534 100.6724 9.2270 Total 18 4750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.92%, KER 2022 1 100.00 100.2450 100.2450 100.2450 100.2450 8.8809 9.14%, PUN 2022 1 41.70 101.3830 101.3830 101.3830 101.3830 8.9200 8.96%, WB 2022 2 100.00 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 8.9058 Total 4 241.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 14, 2012 1 650.00 99.6486 99.6486 99.6486 99.6486 8.0446 Sep 28, 2012 1 500.00 99.3354 99.3354 99.3354 99.3354 8.1401 Total 2 1150.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2012 1 500.00 99.3370 99.3370 99.3370 99.3370 8.1203 Total 1 500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 05, 2012 4 4350.00 99.1726 99.1716 99.1726 99.1719 8.2369 Oct 19, 2012 4 6250.00 98.8659 98.8652 98.8659 98.8658 8.2105 Aug 23, 2013 1 2850.00 92.6421 92.6421 92.6421 92.6421 8.0750 Total 9 13450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 