Sep 5 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 41,945.0 91,258.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 133 314 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,635.0 63,043.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 172 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,310.0 28,215.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 64 142 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 6,850.00 8.35 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 26, 2012 6,250.00 8.06 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 4,800.00 8.18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, NHB 2015 1,800.00 9.04 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012G 1,750.00 8.64 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017 1,420.00 9.24 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, BMW 2015* 1 100.00 100.6428 100.6428 100.6428 100.6428 9.7700 10.25%, BMW 2017* 1 300.00 100.8733 100.8733 100.8733 100.8733 10.0000 9.75%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.0880 100.0880 100.0880 100.0880 9.5777 9.55%, HIND 2022* 2 100.00 99.2552 99.2403 99.2552 99.2478 9.6513 9.64%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.0352 100.0352 100.0352 100.0352 9.5900 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 6 850.00 100.3592 100.3576 100.3576 100.3577 9.5700 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 10.2407 10.20%, TISC 2015* 1 250.00 100.7506 100.7506 100.7506 100.7506 9.8200 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 100.00 84.4613 84.4613 84.4613 84.4613 10.2029 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 250.00 121.8841 121.8841 121.8841 121.8841 8.9001 8.60%, TUBE 2015* 2 500.00 99.3950 99.3950 99.3950 99.3950 8.8375 Total 18 2800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012G* 1 1750.00 108.4132 108.4132 108.4132 108.4132 8.6415 Total 1 1750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 450.00 98.0000 97.9600 98.0000 97.9822 7.9887 7.59%, 2016 1 100.00 98.5500 98.5500 98.5500 98.5500 8.0581 7.49%, 2017 1 50.00 97.2400 97.2400 97.2400 97.2400 8.2177 8.19%, 2020 7 1085.00 99.4875 99.3900 99.4875 99.4379 8.2905 8.15%, 2022A 3 600.00 99.7200 99.6500 99.7200 99.6938 8.1931 8.33%, 2026 22 6850.00 99.8600 99.7400 99.8550 99.8315 8.3485 8.97%, 2030 1 350.00 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 8.5418 8.28%, 2032 1 100.00 97.4300 97.4300 97.4300 97.4300 8.5525 8.83%, 2041 4 300.00 102.2250 102.2200 102.2250 102.2233 8.6185 Total 42 9885.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.14%, EXIM 2022* 3 250.00 99.9649 99.9649 99.9649 99.9649 9.1350 9.44%, NBRD 2014* 1 750.00 100.1430 100.1430 100.1430 100.1430 9.3123 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 3 300.00 100.9798 100.9424 100.9798 100.9673 9.0941 9.65%, NBRD 2014F* 1 250.00 100.2876 100.2876 100.2876 100.2876 9.4467 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 2 250.00 100.6532 100.6529 100.6529 100.6530 9.1141 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 2 150.00 100.4593 100.4593 100.4593 100.4593 9.1993 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 250.00 100.4269 100.4269 100.4269 100.4269 9.1120 9.05%, NHB 2015* 3 1800.00 100.0208 100.0000 100.0000 100.0029 9.0435 Total 16 4000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.40%, IOC 2015* 1 50.00 95.7779 95.7779 95.7779 95.7779 9.0447 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.7159 100.7159 100.7159 100.7159 9.2104 9.01%, PFC 2017* 2 250.00 100.0200 100.0000 100.0200 100.0080 8.8720 9.27%, PFC 2017* 8 1420.00 100.1169 100.0411 100.0988 100.0894 9.2374 9.52%, PFC 2017* 2 500.00 100.3789 100.3407 100.3789 100.3598 9.1836 9.39%, PFC 2022* 1 100.00 100.5350 100.5350 100.5350 100.5350 9.2894 7.90%, RECL 2012* 3 1290.00 99.8884 99.8839 99.8884 99.8848 8.7330 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.4992 100.4992 100.4992 100.4992 9.2194 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 200.00 100.1055 100.0862 100.1055 100.0959 9.2175 9.40%, RECL 2017* 4 250.00 100.5778 100.5778 100.5778 100.5778 9.2300 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 101.2999 101.2999 101.2999 101.2999 9.2498 9.35%, RECL 2022* 3 300.00 100.8049 100.7733 100.7733 100.7786 9.2092 Total 29 4760.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.92%, KER 2022 1 250.00 100.2300 100.2300 100.2300 100.2300 8.8827 8.92%, TN 2022A 3 800.00 100.2300 100.2000 100.2300 100.2188 8.8844 8.92%, TN 2022B 2 350.00 100.2300 100.2300 100.2300 100.2300 8.8847 8.93%, UP 2022A 1 50.00 100.1600 100.1600 100.1600 100.1600 8.9054 Total 7 1450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 01, 2013 1 500.00 96.8087 96.8087 96.8087 96.8087 8.1299 Mar 01, 2013 1 400.00 96.2277 96.2277 96.2277 96.2277 8.1299 Oct 12, 2012 1 250.00 99.2094 99.2094 99.2094 99.2094 8.0797 Dec 21, 2012 1 350.00 97.6906 97.6906 97.6906 97.6906 8.1402 Oct 26, 2012 6 6250.00 98.9093 98.9079 98.9079 98.9084 8.0566 Total 10 7750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 1750.00 94.9249 94.9249 94.9249 94.9249 8.1651 Sep 07, 2012 1 900.00 99.9782 99.9782 99.9782 99.9782 7.9587 Jan 11, 2013 5 4800.00 97.2342 97.2309 97.2342 97.2316 8.1830 Apr 19, 2013 2 1750.00 95.2064 95.2064 95.2064 95.2064 8.1678 Sep 21, 2012 1 350.00 99.6715 99.6715 99.6715 99.6715 8.0198 Total 10 9550.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 