Sep 7 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,665.0 181,622.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 106 593 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,115.0 129,043.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 332 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,550.0 52,578.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 261 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 4,650.00 8.17 8.33%, 2026 1,900.00 8.35 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 01, 2013 2,500.00 8.12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014 2,450.00 9.54 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.23%, NBRD 2015 1,500.00 9.19 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, LICH 2015B 850.00 9.55 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 2 450.00 100.5638 100.5638 100.5638 100.5638 9.5075 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 2 750.00 100.5635 100.5635 100.5635 100.5635 9.5442 9.50%, HDFC 2017B* 1 100.00 99.8937 99.8937 99.8937 99.8937 9.5100 9.75%, LICH 2015B* 5 850.00 100.4912 100.4660 100.4876 100.4870 9.5512 9.56%, LICH 2017A* 1 100.00 99.8522 99.8522 99.8522 99.8522 9.5602 7.85%, SUNF 2013* 1 150.00 99.0703 99.0703 99.0703 99.0703 9.6004 9.15%, TPOW 2015* 1 50.00 98.7489 98.7489 98.7489 98.7489 9.6500 Total 13 2450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 1 50.00 113.2969 113.2969 113.2969 113.2969 9.3719 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 6 415.00 98.0000 97.9900 97.9900 97.9912 7.9879 7.59%, 2016 2 400.00 98.6600 98.6500 98.6600 98.6575 8.0243 7.49%, 2017 1 100.00 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 97.2500 8.2167 8.07%, 2017A 8 1750.00 99.5700 99.4300 99.4400 99.4891 8.1957 8.19%, 2020 3 550.00 99.5400 99.4300 99.4300 99.4468 8.2888 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 102.7700 102.7700 102.7700 102.7700 8.3483 8.15%, 2022A 10 4650.00 99.9100 99.6400 99.6400 99.8518 8.1693 9.15%, 2024 3 1250.00 105.7300 105.7150 105.7300 105.7220 8.3881 8.33%, 2026 9 1900.00 99.9400 99.7300 99.8200 99.8041 8.3518 8.97%, 2030 3 750.00 104.0000 103.6500 103.6500 103.7433 8.5584 8.30%, 2040 3 500.00 96.9900 96.9900 96.9900 96.9900 8.5841 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 8.6022 Total 50 12415.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014* 2 2450.00 100.0525 100.0490 100.0490 100.0497 9.5399 9.14%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 100.0593 100.0593 100.0593 100.0593 9.1200 9.75%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.5156 100.5156 100.5156 100.5156 9.4000 9.38%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 100.4890 100.4890 100.4890 100.4890 9.0857 9.23%, NBRD 2015* 2 1500.00 100.0425 100.0425 100.0425 100.0425 9.1943 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 3 350.00 100.4782 100.4679 100.4782 100.4723 9.0899 9.05%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 100.0283 100.0283 100.0283 100.0283 9.0317 Total 11 4900.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 500.00 100.1625 100.1625 100.1625 100.1625 9.1373 11.10%, PFC 2013* 1 450.00 101.8567 101.8567 101.8567 101.8567 9.0614 9.01%, PFC 2017* 2 600.00 100.1155 100.0200 100.0200 100.0916 8.8508 9.27%, PFC 2017* 2 150.00 100.1362 100.1329 100.1329 100.1351 9.2250 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 100.7534 100.7534 100.7534 100.7534 9.2200 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 102.1566 102.1566 102.1566 102.1566 9.2245 9.29%, PFC 2022* 2 200.00 100.2750 100.2750 100.2750 100.2750 9.2382 9.64%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 102.6237 102.6237 102.6237 102.6237 9.1300 9.64%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 102.8616 102.8616 102.8616 102.8616 9.1300 9.43%, RECL 2014* 1 50.00 100.6159 100.6159 100.6159 100.6159 9.0500 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.5787 100.5787 100.5787 100.5787 9.1944 9.25%, RECL 2017* 3 200.00 100.1589 100.0851 100.1204 100.1212 9.2100 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 100.6113 100.6113 100.6113 100.6113 9.2200 9.35%, RECL 2022* 5 400.00 100.8650 100.8334 100.8650 100.8374 9.1994 Total 23 3150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 07, 2012 1 250.00 98.0822 98.0822 98.0822 98.0822 8.1100 Total 1 250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 01, 2013 1 2500.00 96.8959 96.8959 96.8959 96.8959 8.1201 Jan 04, 2013 2 1500.00 97.4843 97.4843 97.4843 97.4843 8.1201 Dec 07, 2012 1 1250.00 98.0799 98.0799 98.0799 98.0799 8.1200 Nov 23, 2012 1 500.00 98.3804 98.3804 98.3804 98.3804 8.1201 Total 5 5750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 26, 2013 1 200.00 93.3812 93.3812 93.3812 93.3812 8.1100 Dec 28, 2012 1 500.00 97.6325 97.6325 97.6325 97.6325 8.1201 Total 2 700.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 