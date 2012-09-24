Sep 24 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,090.3 40,090.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 271 271 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,764.8 32,764.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 75 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,325.5 7,325.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 196 196 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 10,550.00 8.25 8.15%, 2022A 7,100.00 8.15 8.20%, 2025 5,300.00 8.18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2016 1,100.00 8.98 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013 500.00 9.27 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012G 490.00 8.71 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 250.00 100.0586 100.0586 100.0586 100.0586 9.1053 9.53%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.1626 100.1626 100.1626 100.1626 9.1522 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 80.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.5419 9.50%, HDFC 2017C* 5 300.00 100.0121 99.9366 100.0121 99.9618 9.4933 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 100.1618 100.1618 100.1618 100.1618 9.5600 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 2 300.00 100.0414 100.0000 100.0414 100.0069 9.5306 10.20%, TISC 2015* 1 250.00 101.4467 101.4467 101.4467 101.4467 9.5000 Total 12 1680.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CTF 2013C (RESET) 17 31.50 109.2500 109.2400 109.2400 109.2408 0.2554 CTF 2013D (RESET) 127 244.00 108.7400 108.7400 108.7400 108.7400 0.2573 0.00%, HDFC 2012G* 1 490.00 108.9343 108.9343 108.9343 108.9343 8.7103 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 500.00 117.0964 117.0964 117.0964 117.0964 9.2652 Total 146 1265.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.0100 98.0100 98.0100 98.0100 7.9914 8.07%, 2017A 1 1000.00 99.6400 99.6400 99.6400 99.6400 8.1574 8.19%, 2020 4 900.00 99.7150 99.6900 99.7000 99.7014 8.2416 8.15%, 2022A 8 7100.00 99.9800 99.9350 99.9550 99.9565 8.1536 8.20%, 2025 10 5300.00 100.2300 100.1400 100.1850 100.1773 8.1775 8.33%, 2026 30 10550.00 100.6900 100.6050 100.6600 100.6398 8.2489 8.28%, 2027 2 500.00 98.8300 98.8100 98.8300 98.8200 8.4198 8.97%, 2030 3 400.00 104.4100 104.3900 104.3900 104.4050 8.4880 8.28%, 2032 4 800.00 97.6600 97.6300 97.6500 97.6484 8.5285 8.83%, 2041 2 137.00 103.0900 103.0500 103.0900 103.0608 8.5416 Total 65 27687.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, EXIM 2015 1 10.00 100.4252 100.4252 100.4252 100.4252 8.9483 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 2 150.00 100.4321 100.4321 100.4321 100.4321 8.9500 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 100.8729 100.8729 100.8729 100.8729 8.8015 9.38%, EXIM 2021* 2 150.00 102.1220 102.1220 102.1220 102.1220 9.0158 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 3 150.00 101.0366 101.0366 101.0366 101.0366 8.9800 9.65%, IDFC 2012A* 1 50.00 99.9852 99.9852 99.9852 99.9852 9.3554 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 1 250.00 101.2320 101.2320 101.2320 101.2320 8.9474 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 2 400.00 100.8801 100.8603 100.8603 100.8702 8.8854 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 60.00 100.0854 100.0854 100.0854 100.0854 9.4115 Total 14 1270.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 350.00 99.7619 99.7619 99.7619 99.7619 8.6567 9.46%, PFC 2015 1 30.00 100.9284 100.9284 100.9284 100.9284 9.0000 9.27%, PFC 2017* 2 150.00 100.9427 100.9427 100.9427 100.9427 9.0100 9.52%, PFC 2017* 2 230.00 100.8120 100.7659 100.8120 100.7960 9.0615 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 101.6908 101.6908 101.6908 101.6908 9.0600 9.38%, RECL 2016* 6 1100.00 101.2626 101.1996 101.2302 101.2318 8.9839 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 200.00 101.4387 101.4387 101.4387 101.4387 8.9742 9.25%, RECL 2017* 3 400.00 100.9515 100.7775 100.9515 100.8355 9.0200 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.4310 101.4310 101.4310 101.4310 9.0000 9.48%, RECL 2021* 4 350.00 102.4146 102.2639 102.2639 102.3070 9.0776 9.35%, RECL 2022* 2 150.00 101.8054 101.8054 101.8054 101.8054 9.0450 Total 24 3110.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.90%, AP 2022A 1 200.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 8.8740 8.90%, MAH 2022 2 281.00 100.1800 100.1400 100.1800 100.1756 8.8728 Total 3 481.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 2 350.00 98.1059 98.1059 98.1059 98.1059 8.0999 Total 2 350.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 1000.00 99.1638 99.1638 99.1638 99.1638 8.0997 Nov 16, 2012 1 1700.00 98.8564 98.8564 98.8564 98.8564 8.1201 May 17, 2013 1 46.80 95.0809 95.0809 95.0809 95.0809 8.0699 Sep 20, 2013 2 1500.00 92.6930 92.6866 92.6930 92.6887 7.9976 Total 5 4246.80 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 