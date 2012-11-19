Nov 19 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,657.5 21,657.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 71 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,107.5 16,107.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 38 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,550.0 5,550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2013 4,670.70 8.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 11, 2013 2,000.00 8.06 Aug 23, 2013 1,900.00 8.11 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, NBRD 2014 750.00 9.22 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NBRD 2014F 750.00 9.41 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, LICH 2017 750.00 9.02 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, LICH 2015B* 1 100.00 100.8740 100.8740 100.8740 100.8740 9.3600 9.55%, LICH 2016* 1 500.00 100.4395 100.4395 100.4395 100.4395 9.3926 9.00%, LICH 2017* 3 750.00 100.0300 99.7347 99.7692 99.8968 9.0155 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 100.7328 100.7328 100.7328 100.7328 9.3500 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 50.00 102.5219 102.5219 102.5219 102.5219 8.7035 Total 7 1500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TCFS 2013* 1 300.00 93.8252 93.8252 93.8252 93.8252 9.6439 0.00%, TCFS 2013N* 1 200.00 110.6470 110.6470 110.6470 110.6470 9.7384 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 4 500.00 99.6100 99.5950 99.6000 99.6015 8.1714 8.13%, 2022 3 250.00 98.9800 98.9800 98.9800 98.9800 8.2809 8.15%, 2022A 7 1500.00 99.7400 99.6900 99.7150 99.7198 8.1915 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 106.2000 106.2000 106.2000 106.2000 8.3222 8.33%, 2026 2 200.00 100.3800 100.3750 100.3750 100.3775 8.2812 8.97%, 2030 1 35.50 105.5300 105.5300 105.5300 105.5300 8.3698 8.28%, 2032 2 1000.00 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 8.3653 8.83%, 2041 5 900.00 104.3900 104.3900 104.3900 104.3900 8.4224 Total 25 4485.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, NBRD 2014* 2 750.00 100.3515 100.3512 100.3512 100.3513 9.2185 9.65%, NBRD 2014F* 3 750.00 100.3891 100.3891 100.3891 100.3891 9.4084 9.62%, NHB 2014* 1 400.00 100.8835 100.8835 100.8835 100.8835 9.0967 Total 6 1900.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.45%, GSPC 2022* 1 50.00 102.2750 102.2750 102.2750 102.2750 9.0975 8.95%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9630 99.9630 99.9630 99.9630 8.9250 9.46%, PFC 2015* 3 450.00 101.0430 101.0420 101.0420 101.0424 8.9200 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 150.00 101.1094 101.1094 101.1094 101.1094 8.9183 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.8773 100.8773 100.8773 100.8773 9.0100 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.7882 100.7882 100.7882 100.7882 9.0475 8.85%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 99.6700 99.6700 99.6700 99.6700 8.8988 7.20%, RECL 2015* 1 50.00 96.5902 96.5902 96.5902 96.5902 8.9000 9.25%, RECL 2017* 6 450.00 100.9220 100.8842 100.8842 100.8926 8.9878 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 100.00 101.3618 101.3618 101.3618 101.3618 9.0000 Total 18 1650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.80%, KER 2022 1 69.80 99.5800 99.5800 99.5800 99.5800 8.8627 6.40%, MP 2013 1 100.00 99.1200 99.1200 99.1200 99.1200 8.3107 8.80%, TN 2022 1 81.50 99.5800 99.5800 99.5800 99.5800 8.8627 7.68%, WB 2019 3 900.00 98.2900 98.2900 98.2900 98.2900 8.0043 Total 6 1151.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2013 2 4670.70 97.4830 97.4830 97.4830 97.4830 8.1950 Total 2 4670.70 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 01, 2013 3 2000.00 92.9019 92.9019 92.9019 92.9019 8.0600 Aug 09, 2013 1 1900.00 94.4988 94.4988 94.4988 94.4988 8.1100 Aug 23, 2013 1 1900.00 94.2219 94.2219 94.2219 94.2219 8.1099 Total 5 5800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 