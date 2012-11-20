Nov 20 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,730.2 46,387.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 157 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,255.2 35,362.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 101 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,475.0 11,025.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 56 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 4,150.00 8.19 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 25, 2013 3,000.00 8.16 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 23, 2013 2,863.40 8.12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, BILI 2013 1,250.00 9.91 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.00%, LICH 2017 700.00 9.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.8680%, IDFC 2017 500.00 9.58 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, BILI 2013* 1 1250.00 99.8560 99.8560 99.8560 99.8560 9.9067 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.5523 100.5523 100.5523 100.5523 9.3500 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 100.9724 100.9724 100.9724 100.9724 9.3700 10.10%,INHOT 2021* 1 150.00 102.2933 102.2933 102.2933 102.2933 9.7000 9.64%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.3358 100.3358 100.3358 100.3358 9.3500 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.4975 100.4975 100.4975 100.4975 9.3500 9.60%, LICH 2015* 1 150.00 100.4016 100.4016 100.4016 100.4016 9.3800 9.55%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 100.4731 100.4253 100.4253 100.4492 9.3898 9.00%, LICH 2017* 3 700.00 100.0300 99.7679 100.0000 99.9631 8.9981 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 1 150.00 102.5215 102.5215 102.5215 102.5215 8.7039 Total 13 3750.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB, 2013** 3 900.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 8.4745 Total 3 900.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 15 4150.00 99.7150 99.6800 99.7150 99.6999 8.1947 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 106.2000 106.2000 106.2000 106.2000 8.3220 8.20%, 2025 6 1550.00 99.2750 99.2500 99.2600 99.2598 8.2924 8.33%, 2026 11 2200.00 100.3400 100.2700 100.3200 100.2948 8.2915 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 99.3600 99.3600 99.3600 99.3600 8.3538 8.97%, 2030 7 650.00 105.4600 105.4400 105.4400 105.4462 8.3786 8.83%, 2041 7 899.80 104.3750 104.3400 104.3600 104.3497 8.4260 Total 48 10049.80 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.8680%, IDFC 2017 1 500.00 100.7223 100.7223 100.7223 100.7223 9.5836 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 1 50.00 101.3561 101.3561 101.3561 101.3561 8.8550 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 101.0551 101.0551 101.0551 101.0551 8.7983 Total 3 800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.0205 101.0205 101.0205 101.0205 8.9300 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 325.00 100.1242 100.1242 100.1242 100.1242 8.7500 8.85%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 99.6186 99.6186 99.6186 99.6186 8.9000 8.45%, RECL 2015* 1 150.00 99.0688 99.0688 99.0688 99.0688 8.8784 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 200.00 101.1108 101.1108 101.1108 101.1108 8.9941 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 100.8455 100.8455 100.8455 100.8455 9.0000 Total 7 925.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, GUJ 2022 3 590.20 99.7254 99.6605 99.6605 99.6880 8.8858 8.85%, MAH 2022A 1 100.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.8548 6.40%, MP 2013 1 50.00 99.1200 99.1200 99.1200 99.1200 8.3210 Total 5 740.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 25, 2013 2 3000.00 96.6508 96.6508 96.6508 96.6508 8.1601 Total 2 3000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 1001.80 96.4841 96.4841 96.4841 96.4841 8.1599 May 17, 2013 1 500.00 96.1936 96.1936 96.1936 96.1936 8.1600 Aug 23, 2013 2 2863.40 94.2382 94.2382 94.2382 94.2382 8.1151 Nov 30, 2012 1 200.00 99.7987 99.7987 99.7987 99.7987 8.1803 Total 5 4565.20 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2013 +0.45% 8.70%