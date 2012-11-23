Nov 23 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,290.0 102,333.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 358 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,200.0 74,718.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 223 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,090.0 27,615.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 135 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 3,050.00 8.22 8.20%, 2025 2,750.00 8.34 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 3,500.00 8.19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NHB 2014 2,500.00 9.47 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, BILI 2013 1,200.00 9.90 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013 300.00 8.69 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, BILI 2013* 1 1200.00 99.8625 99.8625 99.8625 99.8625 9.9014 9.45%, IDEA 2019* 1 50.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.4405 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.3644 99.3644 99.3644 99.3644 9.2344 9.55%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.3141 100.3141 100.3141 100.3141 9.4324 9.00%, LICH 2017* 1 300.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.9872 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 300.00 102.5304 102.5304 102.5304 102.5304 8.6910 Total 6 2350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 700.00 99.5400 99.5050 99.5400 99.5150 8.1950 7.83%, 2018 1 150.00 98.1500 98.1500 98.1500 98.1500 8.2597 8.13%, 2022 1 300.00 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 8.2552 8.15%, 2022A 7 3050.00 99.5400 99.4450 99.4450 99.5107 8.2240 8.20%, 2025 4 2750.00 98.9700 98.8300 98.8600 98.8709 8.3426 8.33%, 2026 5 750.00 100.0450 99.9100 99.9100 99.9907 8.3293 8.97%, 2030 2 100.00 104.9500 104.8400 104.8400 104.8950 8.4363 8.28%, 2032 1 250.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 8.4047 8.83%, 2041 2 350.00 103.5150 103.5150 103.5150 103.5150 8.5013 Total 25 8400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 99.1677 99.1677 99.1677 99.1677 9.0000 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.7285 100.7285 100.7285 100.7285 9.0000 9.49%, NHB 2014* 1 2500.00 100.0145 100.0145 100.0145 100.0145 9.4679 Total 3 2600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.40%, IRFC 2013* 1 100.00 99.8439 99.8439 99.8439 99.8439 8.5581 9.61%, PFC 2021 1 40.00 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 9.0276 9.25%, PGC 2015B* 1 100.00 100.9808 100.9808 100.9808 100.9808 8.8512 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 99.6295 99.6295 99.6295 99.6295 8.9500 9.30%, PGC 2016A* 1 100.00 100.9197 100.9197 100.9197 100.9197 8.9500 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 100.00 100.9393 100.9393 100.9393 100.9393 8.9430 8.85%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 99.2313 99.2313 99.2313 99.2313 8.9600 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 250.00 99.8982 99.8646 99.8982 99.8780 8.8920 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 300.00 101.1730 101.1729 101.1729 101.1729 9.0500 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 99.8335 99.8335 99.8335 99.8335 9.0400 Total 13 1140.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.75%, GUJ 2016 1 50.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 8.7377 8.75%, GUJ 2016A 1 50.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 8.7432 8.90%, MAH 2022 1 200.00 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 8.9120 Total 3 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 29, 2013 1 1000.00 97.3238 97.3238 97.3238 97.3238 8.1599 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 1 3500.00 99.9103 99.9103 99.9103 99.9103 8.1925 Total 1 3500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com