Nov 26 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,700.0 16,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,250.0 11,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,450.0 5,450.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.20%, 2025 2,150.00 8.34 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 2,500.00 8.16 Sep 06, 2013 2,500.00 8.09 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013A 1,500.00 8.73 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,300.00 8.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015 550.00 9.42 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015* 3 550.00 100.3046 100.3046 100.3046 100.3046 9.4200 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 4 1500.00 102.4928 102.4928 102.4928 102.4928 8.7310 9.15%, TPOW 2018* 1 150.00 98.5771 98.5771 98.5771 98.5771 9.4598 9.15%, TPOW 2019* 1 150.00 98.2172 98.2172 98.2172 98.2172 9.5000 Total 9 2350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 200.00 99.5700 99.5050 99.5050 99.5213 8.1936 7.83%, 2018 1 50.00 98.2100 98.2100 98.2100 98.2100 8.2456 8.19%, 2020 3 500.00 99.7850 99.7700 99.7850 99.7735 8.2295 8.13%, 2022 1 300.00 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 99.1500 8.2552 8.15%, 2022A 2 550.00 99.6300 99.5600 99.6300 99.6236 8.2068 8.20%, 2025 9 2150.00 98.9350 98.8250 98.9350 98.8955 8.3394 8.33%, 2026 1 500.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.3343 8.97%, 2030 1 250.00 104.9000 104.9000 104.9000 104.9000 8.4358 8.83%, 2041 2 150.00 103.6100 103.6000 103.6100 103.6067 8.4930 Total 22 4650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 99.2265 99.2265 99.2265 99.2265 8.7500 9.35%, NBRD 2016* 1 250.00 101.0032 101.0032 101.0032 101.0032 8.9425 Total 2 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.9846 99.9846 99.9846 99.9846 8.8330 8.91%, PFC 2017* 2 150.00 99.4470 99.4464 99.4464 99.4466 9.0400 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.7588 100.7588 100.7588 100.7588 9.0400 8.90%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 99.9801 99.9801 99.9801 99.9801 8.8339 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 99.7243 99.7243 99.7243 99.7243 9.0509 8.84%, RECL 2014* 4 1300.00 99.9003 99.8870 99.8870 99.8980 8.8787 9.75%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 101.0616 101.0616 101.0616 101.0616 8.9000 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 100.7642 100.7642 100.7642 100.7642 9.0200 9.40%, RECL 2017* 4 500.00 101.2431 101.2431 101.2431 101.2431 9.0300 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 4 200.00 100.0200 99.9285 99.9285 99.9514 9.0214 Total 20 2750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, AP 2022A 1 50.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 8.9065 8.97%, BIH 2022 1 100.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 8.9465 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 25, 2013 1 50.00 96.7930 96.7930 96.7930 96.7930 8.1164 Total 1 50.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 04, 2013 1 150.00 93.5663 93.5663 93.5663 93.5663 8.0700 Sep 06, 2013 2 2500.00 94.0977 94.0977 94.0977 94.0977 8.0900 Dec 14, 2012 2 2500.00 99.6214 99.6214 99.6214 99.6214 8.1597 May 17, 2013 1 1250.00 96.3135 96.3135 96.3135 96.3135 8.1700 Total 6 6400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 