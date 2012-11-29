Nov 29 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,460.8 97,940.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 96 303 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,760.8 72,880.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 182 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,700.0 25,060.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 121 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 4,400.00 8.20 8.33%, 2026 3,600.00 8.32 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 28, 2013 3,897.90 8.07 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013 600.00 8.69 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.72%, IDFC 2013 500.00 8.90 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 350.00 8.90 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2017B* 1 250.00 100.4719 100.4719 100.4719 100.4719 9.2960 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 100.7982 100.7982 100.7982 100.7982 9.3975 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 100.3555 100.3555 100.3555 100.3555 9.1927 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.4328 100.4328 100.4328 100.4328 9.4000 9.45%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 101.1068 101.1068 101.1068 101.1068 9.2464 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 50.00 102.5519 102.5519 102.5519 102.5519 8.6339 10.20%, TISC 2015* 1 100.00 101.8351 101.8351 101.8351 101.8351 9.2700 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 250.00 124.3126 124.3126 124.3126 124.3126 8.6722 9.15%, TPOW 2020* 1 100.00 98.0292 98.0292 98.0292 98.0292 9.5000 Total 9 1400.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 600.00 94.1400 94.1200 94.1200 94.1300 9.3515 Total 2 600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 10.00 99.5400 99.5400 99.5400 99.5400 8.1890 8.19%, 2020 2 500.00 99.8300 99.8250 99.8250 99.8275 8.2195 8.79%, 2021 2 600.00 103.1600 103.1500 103.1500 103.1550 8.2820 8.13%, 2022 2 100.00 98.9800 98.8800 98.8800 98.9300 8.2886 8.15%, 2022A 12 4400.00 99.6500 99.6400 99.6500 99.6464 8.2035 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 105.9700 105.9700 105.9700 105.9700 8.3500 8.20%, 2025 4 950.00 98.9800 98.9200 98.9400 98.9318 8.3347 8.33%, 2026 9 3600.00 100.0650 100.0150 100.0200 100.0321 8.3242 8.97%, 2030 3 200.00 104.9300 104.9100 104.9100 104.9200 8.4338 8.28%, 2032 2 600.00 98.7100 98.7100 98.7100 98.7100 8.4144 8.83%, 2041 2 290.00 103.7000 103.6900 103.7000 103.6914 8.4854 Total 40 11300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 2 600.00 100.7315 100.7315 100.7315 100.7315 8.6893 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 99.9656 99.9656 99.9656 99.9656 8.9867 9.25%, EXIM 2022A* 1 50.00 101.5014 101.5014 101.5014 101.5014 8.9900 9.72%, IDFC 2013* 1 500.00 100.7039 100.7039 100.7039 100.7039 8.8959 9.40%, NBRD 2016C* 1 150.00 101.2718 101.2718 101.2718 101.2718 8.9500 9.5637%, SIDB 2015 1 250.00 101.0899 101.0899 101.0899 101.0899 8.9523 Total 7 1600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 4 300.00 99.8759 99.8759 99.8759 99.8759 8.9000 8.85%, PGC 2016* 2 250.00 99.6884 99.6884 99.6884 99.6884 8.9300 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 350.00 99.8600 99.8600 99.8600 99.8600 8.9000 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 250.00 100.7882 100.7882 100.7882 100.7882 9.0141 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.2773 101.2773 101.2773 101.2773 9.0200 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 50.00 101.8572 101.8572 101.8572 101.8572 9.0300 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 250.00 100.0216 100.0216 100.0216 100.0216 9.0100 Total 13 1700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, AP 2022 1 46.00 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 8.9109 8.97%, BIH 2022 1 250.00 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 8.9432 9.23%, GUJ 2022 1 10.00 101.9800 101.9800 101.9800 101.9800 8.9096 8.93%, KER 2022 1 100.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.9140 9.01%, WB 2022 2 150.00 100.1600 100.1500 100.1600 100.1533 8.9857 Total 6 556.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 28, 2013 3 856.90 98.0282 98.0264 98.0276 98.0276 8.1602 Total 3 856.90 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 10, 2013 2 1500.00 96.5216 96.5216 96.5216 96.5216 8.1700 Mar 15, 2013 1 3000.00 97.7051 97.7051 97.7051 97.7051 8.1649 Apr 25, 2013 1 2000.00 96.8373 96.8373 96.8373 96.8373 8.1650 Total 4 6500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 06, 2013 1 900.00 94.1566 94.1566 94.1566 94.1566 8.0900 Dec 14, 2012 1 1500.00 99.6876 99.6876 99.6876 99.6876 8.1702 Nov 15, 2013 5 2650.00 92.8505 92.8257 92.8340 92.8321 8.0523 Nov 28, 2013 4 3897.90 92.5875 92.5705 92.5705 92.5740 8.0659 Dec 28, 2012 1 1000.00 99.3772 99.3772 99.3772 99.3772 8.1695 Total 12 9947.90 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com