Dec 5 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 48,343.4 97,210.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 138 315 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 42,793.4 78,820.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 98 191 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,550.0 18,390.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 124 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 8,100.00 8.25 8.15%, 2022A 6,150.00 8.17 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 07, 2012 6,900.00 8.07 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, RBXY 2015 1,800.00 9.19 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.37%, IDFC 2015 500.00 9.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022 400.00 9.36 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.3175 100.3175 100.3175 100.3175 9.3800 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 250.00 101.1299 101.1299 101.1299 101.1299 9.3450 9.55%, HIND 2022* 5 400.00 101.0793 100.9873 100.9873 101.0218 9.3594 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 50.00 101.0900 101.0900 101.0900 101.0900 9.3500 9.65%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.1086 100.1086 100.1086 100.1086 9.3578 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.6791 100.6791 100.6791 100.6791 9.3600 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 7 1800.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.1949 Total 17 2950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 1 400.00 98.5400 98.5400 98.5400 98.5400 7.9759 8.07%, 2017A 7 4550.00 99.7700 99.7300 99.7600 99.7525 8.1331 7.83%, 2018 2 1000.00 98.4550 98.4400 98.4550 98.4513 8.1896 8.19%, 2020 5 1100.00 99.9800 99.9500 99.9500 99.9584 8.1951 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 97.1575 97.1575 97.1575 97.1575 8.2755 8.15%, 2022A 16 6150.00 99.8900 99.8400 99.8750 99.8680 8.1699 9.15%, 2024 2 300.00 106.2200 106.1800 106.2200 106.2133 8.3179 8.20%, 2025 13 4550.00 99.5850 99.4900 99.5850 99.5228 8.2585 8.33%, 2026 22 8100.00 100.6200 100.5800 100.6150 100.6036 8.2537 8.97%, 2030 7 1200.00 105.7200 105.6100 105.7200 105.6767 8.3546 8.30%, 2040 5 350.00 98.8650 98.7300 98.8650 98.8171 8.4099 8.83%, 2041 4 200.00 104.3000 104.2200 104.2400 104.2500 8.4354 Total 85 27950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.04%, EXIM 2022* 2 200.00 100.4761 100.4761 100.4761 100.4761 8.9500 9.37%, IDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.7645 100.7645 100.7645 100.7645 9.0000 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 101.2859 101.2859 101.2859 101.2859 8.8309 Total 4 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015* 1 150.00 99.9254 99.9254 99.9254 99.9254 8.7700 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 2 250.00 105.0407 105.0407 105.0407 105.0407 8.7114 8.79%, IRFC 2030* 1 350.00 100.4768 100.4768 100.4768 100.4768 8.7298 8.70%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 9.0092 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 250.00 100.0601 100.0601 100.0601 100.0601 8.7800 9.30%, PGC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.9706 100.9706 100.9706 100.9706 8.9300 9.30%, PGC 2017A* 1 50.00 101.2211 101.2211 101.2211 101.2211 8.9300 9.30%, PGC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.4510 101.4510 101.4510 101.4510 8.9300 9.30%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 101.5890 101.5890 101.5890 101.5890 8.9450 9.30%, PGC 2020A* 1 50.00 101.7613 101.7613 101.7613 101.7613 8.9450 9.30%, PGC 2021A* 1 50.00 101.9317 101.9317 101.9317 101.9317 8.9450 8.85%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 99.6180 99.6180 99.6180 99.6180 8.8954 8.85%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 99.5998 99.5998 99.5998 99.5998 8.8943 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 5 350.00 100.2089 100.1437 100.1437 100.1900 8.9829 Total 19 1850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, KRN 2017 2 550.00 100.2900 100.2800 100.2800 100.2845 8.7684 8.85%, RAJ 2022 1 50.00 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 8.8621 8.86%, TN 2022 1 50.00 99.9100 99.9100 99.9100 99.9100 8.8705 9.01%, WB 2022 1 100.00 100.3400 100.3400 100.3400 100.3400 8.9565 Total 5 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 500.00 98.5894 98.5894 98.5894 98.5894 8.1599 Total 1 500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 07, 2012 2 6900.00 99.9780 99.9778 99.9780 99.9779 8.0683 Jan 18, 2013 1 500.00 99.0478 99.0478 99.0478 99.0478 8.1603 Total 3 7400.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 1 250.00 97.0931 97.0931 97.0931 97.0931 8.1551 Sep 20, 2013 1 148.10 93.9718 93.9718 93.9718 93.9718 8.1300 Jul 26, 2013 1 145.30 95.0864 95.0864 95.0864 95.0864 8.1299 Dec 28, 2012 1 5650.00 99.5147 99.5147 99.5147 99.5147 8.0908 Total 4 6193.40 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 