Dec 6 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,300.0 129,510.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 85 400 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,450.0 104,270.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 246 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,850.0 25,240.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 154 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 4,760.00 8.13 8.33%, 2026 4,350.00 8.26 8.97%, 2030 2,800.00 8.34 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2013B 1,000.00 9.32 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.53%, HDFC 2014 1,000.00 8.84 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 950.00 8.90 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 6.75%, CANB 2014* 1 50.00 97.1514 97.1514 97.1514 97.1514 8.9000 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2013B* 1 1000.00 100.0509 100.0509 100.0509 100.0509 9.3185 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.5924 99.5924 99.5924 99.5924 9.4000 9.52%, HDFC 2014* 2 250.00 100.1588 100.1588 100.1588 100.1588 9.3700 9.53%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 100.3971 100.3971 100.3971 100.3971 8.8427 7.50%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 95.8453 95.8453 95.8453 95.8453 9.1330 9.38%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3669 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 1 400.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.1945 Total 8 2900.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 4 4760.00 99.7750 99.7500 99.7500 99.7629 8.1304 12.60%, 2018 1 240.00 120.3500 120.3500 120.3500 120.3500 8.2125 8.19%, 2020 1 500.00 99.9450 99.9450 99.9450 99.9450 8.1977 8.15%, 2022A 4 2000.00 99.8900 99.8400 99.8400 99.8506 8.1726 9.15%, 2024 2 150.00 106.3100 106.3000 106.3000 106.3033 8.3062 8.20%, 2025 6 2400.00 99.6150 99.5100 99.5350 99.5473 8.2554 8.33%, 2026 12 4350.00 100.6450 100.5300 100.5600 100.5694 8.2580 8.97%, 2030 7 2800.00 105.8600 105.7850 105.8300 105.8072 8.3410 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 99.0000 8.3927 8.83%, 2041 4 1600.00 104.4100 104.3500 104.4000 104.3813 8.4237 Total 42 19050.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.04%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 100.4754 100.4754 100.4754 100.4754 8.9500 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 2 150.00 100.5091 100.5091 100.5091 100.5091 8.9468 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 101.1595 101.1595 101.1595 101.1595 8.9500 9.37%, IDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.7795 100.7795 100.7795 100.7795 8.9922 9.8265%, IDFC 2017 1 250.00 100.4513 100.4513 100.4513 100.4513 9.6298 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.4236 100.4236 100.4236 100.4236 9.6843 Total 7 1250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.45%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.1950 99.1950 99.1950 99.1950 8.9200 8.85%, PFC 2014* 3 950.00 99.8886 99.8632 99.8632 99.8724 8.8995 9.46%, PFC 2015* 3 500.00 100.9839 100.9620 100.9620 100.9642 8.9490 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 600.00 100.7385 100.7385 100.7385 100.7385 9.0571 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 50.00 100.0250 100.0250 100.0250 100.0250 8.8000 8.80%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9442 99.9442 99.9442 99.9442 8.8000 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 50.00 99.7906 99.7906 99.7906 99.7906 8.8708 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 3 200.00 100.2069 100.1748 100.1748 100.1989 8.9813 Total 14 2650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, BIH 2022 2 500.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.9304 8.90%, MAH 2022A 1 150.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.8835 8.92%, RAJ 2022B 2 100.00 100.2300 100.2300 100.2300 100.2300 8.8835 Total 5 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 07, 2013 3 2500.00 98.0276 98.0264 98.0276 98.0269 8.1630 Total 3 2500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 1 500.00 99.3825 99.3825 99.3825 99.3825 8.0996 Dec 21, 2012 1 1000.00 99.6918 99.6918 99.6918 99.6918 8.0601 May 23, 2013 1 250.00 96.4051 96.4051 96.4051 96.4051 8.1501 Total 3 1750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 1 1100.00 99.5373 99.5373 99.5373 99.5373 8.0796 May 31, 2013 1 300.00 96.2217 96.2217 96.2217 96.2217 8.1899 Total 2 1400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 