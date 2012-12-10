Dec 10 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,808.0 27,808.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 79 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,804.0 17,804.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,004.0 10,004.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 18, 2013 5,650.00 8.02 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 06, 2013 3,550.00 8.13 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 07, 2013 850.00 8.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NHB 2015 3,000.00 9.58 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013 1,050.00 8.84 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017 900.00 8.95 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 400.00 99.9793 99.9793 99.9793 99.9793 8.9911 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 2 150.00 101.0910 101.0558 101.0910 101.0793 9.3583 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 101.0266 101.0266 101.0266 101.0266 9.3600 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.4613 100.4613 100.4613 100.4613 9.3700 9.38%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3657 9.55%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.5021 100.5021 100.5021 100.5021 9.3784 9.70%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.9700 100.9700 100.9700 100.9700 9.3900 11.45%, RIL 2013* 2 1050.00 102.2801 102.2801 102.2801 102.2801 8.8366 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 1 150.00 102.2982 102.2982 102.2982 102.2982 8.8166 10.54%, SUNF 2013* 1 350.00 100.2703 100.2703 100.2703 100.2703 9.6788 Total 12 2850.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CFI 2012X (RESET)* 2 120.00 116.2700 116.2700 116.2700 116.2700 11.9082 DIIP 2013H (RESET) 1 34.00 115.7870 115.7870 115.7870 115.7870 11.0159 Total 3 154.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 12.40%, 2013 1 500.00 102.8078 102.8078 102.8078 102.8078 8.0999 7.27%, 2013 1 50.00 99.4621 99.4621 99.4621 99.4621 8.0200 9.81%, 2013 1 50.00 100.7688 100.7688 100.7688 100.7688 8.0958 7.37%, 2014 1 510.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 7.9960 8.19%, 2020 1 100.00 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 8.1819 8.15%, 2022A 3 800.00 99.9100 99.8900 99.8900 99.9025 8.1650 8.20%, 2025 3 750.00 99.6600 99.6500 99.6600 99.6550 8.2416 8.33%, 2026 3 800.00 100.7200 100.6550 100.7200 100.6753 8.2450 8.97%, 2030 2 500.00 105.9300 105.9100 105.9100 105.9200 8.3289 Total 16 4060.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 8.9400 9.71%, IDFC 2014* 1 350.00 100.8091 100.8091 100.8091 100.8091 9.0400 9.50%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 100.6809 100.6809 100.6809 100.6809 8.8299 8.83%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 99.9637 99.9637 99.9637 99.9637 8.8369 8.83%, NBRD 2015A* 2 700.00 100.0343 99.9491 100.0343 99.9917 8.8266 9.65%, NHB 2015* 3 3000.00 100.0521 100.0521 100.0521 100.0521 9.5845 Total 9 4450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.03%, PFC 2013* 1 250.00 99.9206 99.9206 99.9206 99.9206 9.0093 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 150.00 99.3635 99.3635 99.3635 99.3635 8.9600 7.95%, PFC 2016* 3 200.00 97.1864 97.1627 97.1627 97.1719 8.9747 8.91%, PFC 2017* 3 200.00 99.6666 99.6281 99.6281 99.6377 8.9875 9.44%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 101.8317 101.8317 101.8317 101.8317 9.1108 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 99.9026 99.9026 99.9026 99.9026 8.8700 9.25%, RECL 2017* 4 900.00 101.0135 101.0135 101.0135 101.0135 8.9500 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 101.5251 101.5251 101.5251 101.5251 8.9500 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 100.2360 100.2360 100.2360 100.2360 8.9750 Total 16 2550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.93%, KER 2022 2 200.00 100.3400 100.3400 100.3400 100.3400 8.8764 5.60%, MAH 2014 1 20.70 95.9500 95.9500 95.9500 95.9500 8.8005 8.84%, MAH 2022A 1 100.00 99.8503 99.8503 99.8503 99.8503 8.8600 8.92%, RAJ 2022B 1 100.00 100.2837 100.2837 100.2837 100.2837 8.8750 8.96%, WB 2022 1 200.00 100.0725 100.0725 100.0725 100.0725 8.9450 9.01%, WB 2022 1 100.00 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 8.9515 Total 7 720.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 07, 2013 1 850.00 98.1148 98.1148 98.1148 98.1148 8.1549 Dec 21, 2012 1 500.00 99.7786 99.7786 99.7786 99.7786 8.0990 Total 2 1350.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 06, 2013 2 3550.00 96.2070 96.2070 96.2070 96.2070 8.1301 Mar 15, 2013 1 500.00 97.9405 97.9405 97.9405 97.9405 8.1652 Dec 21, 2012 1 750.00 99.7786 99.7786 99.7786 99.7786 8.0990 Apr 25, 2013 1 500.00 97.0669 97.0669 97.0669 97.0669 8.1699 Total 5 5300.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 1 650.00 99.9332 99.9332 99.9332 99.9332 8.1328 Oct 18, 2013 6 5650.00 93.6036 93.6036 93.6036 93.6036 8.0200 Nov 28, 2013 1 48.30 92.8375 92.8375 92.8375 92.8375 8.0000 Dec 28, 2012 1 25.00 99.6000 99.6000 99.6000 99.6000 8.6227 Total 9 6373.30 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 